(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 -

-- Sparbanken 1826 is a savings bank with a narrow geographical franchise in Scania in Southern Sweden.

-- We believe the bank benefits from close cooperation with Swedbank, adequate profitability and credit quality, and a sound funding profile.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term and 'K-2' national scale ratings to Sparbanken 1826.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of increasing and sustainable profitability, lower loan-loss provisions, and continued close cooperation with Swedbank (SWEDa.ST).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Sweden-based savings bank Sparbanken 1826. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'K-2' Nordic national scale rating to Sparbanken 1826.

The ratings reflect Sparbanken 1826's strategic importance and close relationship with Swedbank AB (A/Stable/A-1), its adequate core profitability and asset quality, and its sound funding profile. The ratings are constrained by the bank's geographically limited franchise, its comparatively large single-name concentration, and the limited financial flexibility. Capitalization is sound.

Sparbanken 1826 is a savings bank operating in the northwestern part of the province of Scania in Southern Sweden. The bank had assets of Swedish krona (SEK) 16.6 billion as of June 30, 2011 (EUR1.8 billion at SEK9.17 to EUR1). Its product line and other central functions are largely supplied by or shared with Swedbank, with whom Sparbanken 1826 has long-standing, very close cooperation.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sparbanken 1826 will continue to report improving and sustainable earnings in 2011, thanks to lower credit losses and higher net interest income. The outlook further assumes continued close cooperation with Swedbank, which we consider a key support factor for the rating, and that the bank will maintain its relatively low risk profile.

We could revise the outlook to negative or downgrade Sparbanken 1826, although we currently consider it unlikely, if we perceived that Sparbanken 1826's link to Swedbank had weakened. An unexpected deterioration in asset quality, significantly higher reliance on wholesale funding, or substantially decreasing capital levels--with an RAC ratio before diversification of less than 10%--could also lead to a revision of the outlook to negative.

We could take a positive rating action if Sparbanken 1826 were to materially increase its geographic diversification and broaden the franchise, although we think this is very remote today. A significant strengthening of core earnings and a reduction in single-name concentrations in its loan book could lead to an upgrade.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Despite Significant Progress, Capital Is Still A Rating Weakness For Large Global Banks, Jan. 18, 2011

-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004

-- Growth, Normalized Interest Rates, And Receding Losses Drive Nordic Banks' Return From The Crisis, Feb. 24, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Franchise Stability, Confidence Sensitivity, And The Treatment Of Hybrid Securities In A Downturn, Dec. 1, 2008