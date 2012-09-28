(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' preliminary debt rating to Narita International Airport Corp.'s (NAA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY200 billion domestic bond shelf registration effective for two years until Sept. 28, 2014.

NAA owns and operates Narita International Airport. Standard & Poor's assesses the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), excluding any likelihood of extraordinary government support, to be 'a', owing to the company's "excellent" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on NAA incorporates the SACP and our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would extend timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NAA if it were to suffer financial distress.

