(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today its ratings on Japan-based telecommunications provider Softbank
Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) will be unaffected by the Ministry of Internal Affairs
and Communications' announcement Wednesday that it would allocate the company
a 900-megahertz radio frequency band for its high-speed mobile
telecommunications services. We have incorporated into our rating the
possibility of Softbank's successful acquisition of the new spectrum bandwidth
as well as the expected benefits and a possible additional financial burden
for the company due to a related increase in capital expenditures. We expect
the bandwidth to improve Softbank's network quality, which lags behind that of
its rivals due to a lack of bandwidth capable of strong transmission with
high-speed mobile services, and we believe that steady accumulation of
smartphone subscriptions should enable the company to maintain steady
operating performance in the next two to three years. Nevertheless, because
the new bandwidth should narrow the gap in network quality between major
Japanese mobile carriers, we expect competition between carriers to intensify
in the next two to three years. We believe Softbank continues to generate more
than JPY600 billion in funds from operations (before adjusting for working
capital) a year, which should cover the significant capital expenditures it
will need to make to enhance its network in the next two years or so and to
gradually repay debt.
