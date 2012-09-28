(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s (NHI) and its 100% subsidiary Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.'s (NSC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The Long-Term IDRs of NHI and NSC are driven by their Viability Ratings (VR). The affirmation of the VRs takes into account the group's leading franchise in the domestic market, adequate capitalisation, funding stability, and modest market and counterparty risk.

The VRs also factor in their weak profitability and vulnerability to market conditions in terms of asset valuation as well as business volume. The one-notch differential in the VRs between NHI and NSC reflects the continued weak performance of the former's global wholesale unit. The differential also reflects Fitch's view that NSC is unlikely to extend full-scale support to NHI, in case of need, to the extent that may jeopardise the former's franchise or long-term viability.

In Fitch's view, NHI's plan to downsize underperforming overseas businesses as a part of a USD1bn cost cutting exercise under the new management by March 2014, in addition to previous reductions worth USD1.2bn, should enhance the group's operating efficiency in the medium term. The agency notes that one-off costs may hurt NHI's income in the short term, either through liquidation of assets or personnel cutbacks. However, Fitch expects such costs to be temporary; this has been factored into their VRs, underpinning the Stable Outlooks on IDRs.

Both NHI and NSC have a stable funding source independent of each other, which is reflected in their Short-Term IDRs being equalised at 'F2'.

NHI's Fitch core capital ratio stood at 13.1% at end-June 2012, which was considerably higher than the average among global systemically important financial institutions (about 7%). Given the moderate level of Fitch stressed value at risk (6.3% of Fitch core capital for the year ended March 2012), the potential impact on capital from market risk would be immaterial.

Fitch may consider negative rating action if the global reorganisation and refocus on Asia Pacific fail to address the group's structurally weak operating performance. Evidence of a failed new business strategy leading to a higher risk appetite or continued pressures on performance may also result in negative rating action. Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium-term given current pressures on the group's overall performance in a difficult operating environment.

The extent of state support remains uncertain under the current legal framework for non-deposit-taking financial institutions, resulting in the Support Rating of '5' for NHI and '4' for NSC.

Today's rating actions are as follows:

NHI rating actions:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '5'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'

NSC rating actions:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '4'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'