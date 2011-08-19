(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Direct
Asia Insurance Singapore's (DAIS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating incorporates DAIS' experienced management team, prudent reinsurance
support, and healthy capitalization commensurate with the company's projected
business profile. However, as with all start-ups, there is execution risk
associated with the company's business plan/model, as well as limited market
recognition/branding, amidst intense competition in the non-life insurance
market in Singapore.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that possible execution risks inherent
in DAIS' business plan, as with all start-ups, are likely to be mitigated by the
company's prudent management, healthy capital level and conservative approach to
underwriting.
DAIS commenced its business as a direct personal lines insurer in Singapore in
June 2010. The company's strategy is to sell directly to its customers, mainly
through the internet. The bulk of its business currently pertains to motor
insurance. Fitch expects the company to continue to evaluate pricing practices
to ensure that products are designed prudently. Pricing discipline is
particularly important in the insurer's initial years of operations when it has
yet to develop a reliable internal claims database. Nonetheless, Fitch takes
comfort from the company's prudent reinsurance arrangements with Munich
Reinsurance Company. Expected volatility in the underwriting results is also
partially mitigated by management's conservative investment strategy.
Upgrade of DAIS in the near term is unlikely, given that it commenced
underwriting in June 2010 and its operations are still in the nascent stage.
However, DAIS' rating may face downward pressure from a significant weakening of
its capital level in relation to its business growth - for example, if net
premium leverage was to remain consistently higher than 2.5x, a deterioration in
operating performance arising from poor underwriting discipline and a poor
execution of its business plan.
The rating is assigned based on its standalone profile and with less than five
years of audited information available.