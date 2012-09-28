Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on IBK on the 'bbb+' anchor rating assigned to banks operating in Korea, the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as well as a very high likelihood of government support. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on IBK is 'bbb'.

Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an ICR. The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Korea is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score reflects our evaluation of economic risk. We view Korea as a resilient and diverse economy with relatively strong growth prospects and few economic imbalances. Nonetheless, we believe high leverage in the private sector could pressure asset quality in the banking system if a sharp interest hike occurs amid an inflationary environment. With regard to industry risk, we view the Korean banking industry as underpinned by strong domestic funding, counterbalanced by some reliance on foreign-currency wholesale funding. We also view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate, and the banking regulations comparable to international standards although we regard the track record as mixed.

Overall, we regard IBK's business position as "adequate." IBK is the fifth-largest bank in the Korean market in terms of asset size, accounting for about 4% of domestic total deposits. IBK has a strong position in the small and midsize (SME) lending market with a market share of about 22%. The bank has built long-term relationships with key customers and has developed risk management skills in the SME segment. IBK's loan portfolio is concentrated in the SME market, in line with its mandate. At the end of June 2012, about 78% of IBK's loans were extended to SMEs and about 20% to households. In our view, the bank's overall asset quality is weaker and less stable than that of the top Korean banks, reflecting the volatile credit quality of SMEs because of their vulnerability to economic cycles. IBK has also seen relatively significant increases in its SME loans in past economic downturns, but the bank's performance has been fairly stable in recent years.

We view IBK's capital and earnings as "adequate." We expect IBK's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification and concentration adjustments to increase to slightly over 7% in the next 18 months. This expectation is based on our view that IBK will generate stable earnings with moderate loan growth, which should modestly lift its RAC ratio. We also believe that it will likely strengthen its capital base as the Basel III global regulatory framework for banks is implemented in the next couple of years, given its relatively low regulatory capital ratios compared to the domestic peer average. On the other hand, we think that if IBK grows its loan book to a level that exceeds our expectations and generates weaker earnings, its RAC ratio could decline below 7%, in which case the bank's SACP will come under pressure.

Our risk position assessment for IBK is "adequate." Despite a countercyclical SME loan-expansion strategy, we believe underwriting standards have been largely in line with those of its peers. For example, IBK's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was 1.48% at the end of June 2012 compared to a domestic peer average of 1.49%. IBK also had relatively limited exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, including real-estate project financing loans, whose asset quality was under relatively significant pressure and weighed on its domestic peers' performance.

IBK's funding is "below average" and its liquidity position is "adequate," in our opinion. Its funding capability from deposits is weaker than that of its domestic peers due to its relatively underdeveloped retail franchise and fewer household customers. The bank's dependency on customer deposits (including over-the-counter small and medium industry finance (SMIF) bonds) to total funding was about 63% as of the end of June 2012. This is below the average of about 80% for domestic major commercial banks, but we note that the ratio had gradually risen from 53% at the end of 2009. IBK's ratio of loans to customer deposits (including over-the-counter SMIF bonds) was roughly 125% by the end of June 2012, which was above the average of its domestic peers. In our opinion, IBK's policy role, which has given the bank good access to domestic and international capital markets, would support its liquidity position to some extent.

The ratings on IBK reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood of the government of Korea (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of IBK's "very important" role, and "very strong" link, with the Korean government. The government of Korea owns 76% of IBK both directly and indirectly, and IBK is a specialized policy bank that supports the SME sector. Under the IBK Act, the bank is obliged to provide at least 70% of its loans to SMEs. In addition, the act requires the government to replenish IBK's capital reserves to the extent that they are depleted by annual losses. The Korean government's strong willingness to support IBK was reiterated by capital injections worth Korean Won (KWR) 1.33 trillion from the fourth quarter of 2008 to the first quarter of 2010. These infusions were aimed at supporting SMEs that were experiencing difficulties amid the economic slowdown in Korea.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that potential credit risks remain manageable for IBK and the bank is likely to be able to maintain the current level of capitalization for the next 12 to 24 months. Although the government has yet to finalize its privatization plan for the bank, Standard & Poor's believes that IBK could be privatized, given the government's announcement for the move in 2007. If the privatization plan materializes, it could negatively affect the bank as potential government support may weaken.

The ratings on IBK may come under pressure if the Korean government reduces its ownership to below 50% or increases the pace of privatization. We may also lower its SACP if its RAC ratio falls below 7%. Nonetheless, even if we lower its SACP, we are not likely to downgrade the bank considering its current link with the government and role as a government-related entity.

On the other hand, we could upgrade IBK if we raise the sovereign ratings on Korea. And an improvement in the bank's SACP could mitigate the negative effect of any change in our assessment of its likelihood of receiving government support. We could raise its SACP if it improves its business position or funding profile while maintaining its current level of capitalization and asset quality.

