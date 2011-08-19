(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based LVS Power Ltd's (LVSPL) INR750m senior long-term rupee loans a 'Fitch BBB(ind)' rating. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects LVSPL's three-year operational track record (since 2008) and its firm 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APEPDCL) on a 'take-or-pay' basis. The PPA (expiring in October 2017) includes reimbursement of taxes and an agreed return on equity that represents stable, consistent and low risk cash flows for the project. The rating gains strength from the fact that all fuel-related costs including transportation are borne by APEPDCL in a two-part tariff. The latter covers both fixed capacity charges based on availability (adequate to meet debt service) and variable energy charges based on actual production.

Legal disputes have plagued the off-take arrangement, and the present seemingly strong PPA has been formalized following a Supreme Court verdict. While continuing to pay the capacity charges, extremely high fuel costs makes the power produced by this project one of the most expensive sources. Therefore, there is very little incentive for APEPDCL to purchase power from LVSPL, leading to misalignment of economic interests and judicially enforced contractual obligations.

The rating is constrained by LVSPL's contingent liabilities from undertakings provided to the lenders of its subsidiary company (a gas-based thermal power project under construction) to fund overruns in respect of operations and maintenance expenses and project cost for the latter's project. The ratings are also constrained by the requirement of additional funds, if the subsidiary's operational cash flows are insufficient to meet its debt service. The high degree of vulnerability in LVSPL's coverage metrics to even a minimal adverse variation from the stipulated heat efficiency levels is a rating concern.

The project's structural weaknesses include the absence of a tail, debt service reserve account, major maintenance reserve account and a cash flow waterfall mechanism and dividend lock-up provisions. Further, the recently expired irrevocable letter of credit that could have offered some protection against possible payment delays from the off-taker has not yet been renewed. The requirement of a lender's approval for withdrawals from the escrow account partially mitigates these risks.

Fitch does not publicly rate debt of either Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) or APEPDCL; however it rates government-guaranteed bond issues of corporation owned by the GoAP at 'Fitch A(ind)(SO)'.

LVSPL was acquired by Greenko group in March 2010. It operates a 36.8MW liquid sulphur heavy stock- based thermal power project in Gurrampalam, Andhra Pradesh. After almost a decade long litigation process, APEPDCL was directed to enter into a firm PPA with the company on a full cost pass-through basis. The agency notes that this is a re-gearing programme and its proceeds have been used for equity investment in subsidiaries and other group level corporate purposes.