The Windimurra project has improved operationally and financially in the past few months. The modification work to the crushing, milling, and beneficiation (CMB) circuit was successfully completed in July 2012 at a cost below the original estimate of A$14 million. The rectified circuit should remove the project's bottleneck in achieving full production capacity. Nevertheless, we believe MVPL faces a challenge in reaching full annual production of 6,300 tons of contained vanadium. That's because of the size of this project relative to Atlantic's asset base.

On the funding side, Atlantic has so far obtained about A$117 million from share placements and convertible bonds in 2011-2012, which includes participation from its largest shareholder (Droxford). These fundraising efforts have boosted Atlantic's liquidity at a time when cash flows from ferrovanadium sales are weaker-than-expected. A slower production ramp-up and the capital needed to undertake modification work to the CMB plant had strained Atlantic's cash holdings.

MVPL's "vulnerable" business risk profile reflects the company's narrow business focus on the steel production value chain, and exposure to volatile commodity prices. However, ferrovanadium (FeV) prices have been more stable than other commodities in the past 12 months. FeV is generally sold on a forward contract basis, and will contribute to the majority of the company's revenue. The company has a five-year exclusive marketing agreement with Element Commodities Ltd. (Element, not rated) and Wengfu (Group) Co. Ltd (Wengfu, not rated). Element Commodities is contracted to market 100% of the FeV output from Windimurra. The contract incorporates a price-protection mechanism, through a collar price for 65% of the project's FeV production with WengFu (Group) Co.

In our view, MVPL's "highly leveraged" financial profile reflects the company's credit metrics, limited stated financial policies, and heavily indebted capital structure. In addition, it had minimal revenue during ramp-up stage. Key to improving its credit metrics is a successful ramp-up to full production, which would substantially enhance its cost position. Should this occur, we expect the company's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to gradually improve to less than 4x between fiscals 2013 and 2017, provided vanadium prices remain at about US$25-US$30 per kilogram. FeV price is currently around US$32/kg for the North American market.

Liquidity

We consider MVPL's liquidity to be "less than adequate", as defined in our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as follows:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by at least 1.0x, with the completion of the modification works.

-- At June 30, 2012, Atlantic Ltd., 100% owner of MVPL, had a consolidated A$24.1 million cash balance on hand, of which A$23.8 million was cash reserved for the next interest payment and senior secured notes.

-- After the June quarter 2012, A$10 million in cash proceeds were received associated with a share placement.

-- On Aug. 6, 2012, Atlantic Ltd. announced a new funding facility of up to A$50 million, of which A$30 million has been received. The remaining A$20 million remains available to the company at Droxford's option. We believe Droxford will remain supportive of the project, given its track record.

-- MVPL's liquidity position hinges on the ramp-up rate of the Windimurra project, which in turn depends on the performance of the CMB circuit.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the residual risk of Windimurra ramping up to full production on a timely basis.

The rating could be lowered if:

-- There are major delays in project ramp-up or cost overruns;

-- There are significant falls in vanadium prices;

-- There are operational issues with the processing facility; or

-- Atlantic pursues another large-scale project before MVPL achieves a satisfactory operational track record at the Windimurra project.

We would consider revising the outlook to stable if MVPL achieves full production.