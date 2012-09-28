UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed 4 classes from 2 Torrens series - Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust and Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust.
The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ('A-'/Stable/'F2'). The rating actions are as listed below:
Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust:
AUD74.3m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT4026) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD23.2m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT4034) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust:
AUD95.7m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT5023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD20m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT5031) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement available on the class A notes are able to support the Class A notes at their current rating levels.
"Although 30+ and 90+ days arrears tend to be much higher than Fitch's Dinkum indices, claims remain low," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
As of 31 August 2012, the 30+ day delinquencies of the collateral pools were 2.61% for Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust and 4.45% for Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust. Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS experiences a higher level of delinquencies compared to other Torrens deals due to the pool composition of 93.7% low-doc loans.
As at 31 August 2012, repayment rates have been strong in the 20%-35% range. Since closing, all senior notes have paid down steadily, and credit enhancement levels for Class A notes have increased strongly. The increases in credit enhancement levels mean that the ratings of the senior notes are independent of the ratings of the lenders' mortgage insurance providers.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources