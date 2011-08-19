(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Kopran Limited's 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The rating has been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Kopran. The rating will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating could be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".