(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Kopran Limited's 'Fitch D(ind)'
National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch
D(ind)nm' on the agency's website.
The rating has been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of
adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of Kopran. The rating will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a
period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the
rating could be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action
Commentary".