(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based MJ Logistics Services Limited's (MJLSL)
National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
the rating on MJLSL's outstanding bank term loan of INR354.5m at 'B+(ind)'.
The ratings reflect MJLSL's reliance on a single customer, at around 40% of
total revenue, and its weaker-than-expected operating performance. Despite
significant improvement in utilisation levels of its warehouses, high interest
cost led the company to a wider net loss of INR38m in the financial year ended
March 2011 (FY10: net loss of INR30m).
The wider loss came despite the company operating at almost 100% utilisation in
all its warehouse locations. Revenue almost doubled to INR244m and EBITDA
margins turned positive at 11.45% (FY10: -17.99%; FY09: -15.67%) but
nevertheless were lower than Fitch's expectations. Leverage was high at 9.15x
although this is expected to improve significantly in the next one to two years
as EBITDA margins continue to improve.
The ratings continue to draw comfort from the company's existing and new
relationships with reputable clients, improved financial performance in FY 11
and FY12 and quality facilities available at the warehouses.
For the 10 months ending 31 January 2012 MJLSL reported revenue of around
INR236m with an EBITDA margin of around 16.5%. The net loss for the same period
stood at INR17m.
Negative rating action may result from a decline in occupancy rates and
higher-than-expected operating expenses coupled with debt-led capex causing
continuation of the adjusted net leverage (net debt/ EBITDAR) above 7x on a
sustained basis. Improved operational efficiency and profitability resulting in
adjusted net financial leverage under 4.5x on a sustained basis may be positive
for the ratings.
MJLSL was incorporated in 2005 as a limited company. The company is engaged in
third-party logistics with service offerings spanning across transportation,
warehousing and distribution to various clients. MJLSL currently owns a
warehouse at Palwal, Faridabad. The company also manages around 500,000 sq ft of
leased warehousing space at different locations. The company proposes to expand
both its ambient and cold storage warehousing space at Palwal in FY13 which
would lead to a substantial increase in capacity.