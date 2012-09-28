Rationale

The ratings reflect our view of FDR's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

FDR's "strong" business risk profile is underpinned by its large portfolio of assets, mainly offices. The portfolio was worth about EUR8.9 billion (an economic value of EUR9.5 billion) on June 30, 2012, and is well diversified in terms of asset size and geographic allocation. FDR also holds equity stakes worth about EUR540 million, comprising a stake worth about EUR420 million in Fonciere Developpement Logements S.A., a listed residential property company that generates a stable flow of income. The ratings also factor in the low industry risk inherent to the real estate investment sector. We view positively FDR's limited exposure to development risk. Development activities represent no more than 5% of FDR's total market value and are subject to a high 85% of preleasing. We believe FDR will continue generating strong revenues, supported by the high and resilient occupancy rate it manages (at or above 95% on average over the past four years). Ranking as the second-largest office real estate investment trust (REIT) in Europe, FDR enjoys a good competitive advantage that, in our view, will likely enable it to maintain long-term partnerships (on average, six-year leases before first break option) with high-quality corporate tenants especially, in the telecommunications and utilities sectors.

On the downside, FDR operates in an operationally more risky property market than its peers, which are focused on the very low-yield prime office markets of central London (Derwent London PLC, BBB/Stable/A-2) and central Paris (Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise, BBB-/Stable/A-3). Consequently, FDR's business strategy is closely aligned with the current and future property needs of its large industrial tenants. FDR compensates for the risks of less central locations and somewhat lower building quality by a triple net rent structure (whereby the tenant bears the majority of maintenance costs), and longer lease duration.

Offsetting some of the strengths in FDR's portfolio composition are its high revenue concentration on the somewhat cyclical office segment and broad exposure to one tenant--France Telecom S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2)--representing 24% of total rents. We also view as high risk FDR's exposures to the still fragile logistics sector and the Italian office property market through its 50.9% ownership of Beni Stabili, which we view as directly exposed to difficult macroeconomic conditions, although it has solid operating fundamentals.

FDR's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our view of its leveraged capital structure. We calculate FDR's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio at 56% including our adjustments. In addition, FDR's high proportion of secured debt in total financings (78% of group debt on Dec. 31, 2011) and its low average debt maturities (less than four years) are, in our view, indicative of higher refinancing risks relative to peers with a more diversified access to funding sources. However, these factors are mitigated by our projection of progressive reductions in total debt and the share of encumbered assets as a percentage of total assets, which should strengthen FDR's balance sheet over the next two years.

We view FDR's publicly stated leverage targets and financial policy as moderate and commensurate with the current rating level. The ratings also factor in FDR's strong and supportive shareholder base. Furthermore, FDR enjoys good cash flow adequacy, in our view, as shown by its adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio of more than 2.5x. We also think the company has maintained good access to both secured and unsecured financing sources, although some execution risks could stem from its limited track record in debt capital markets. We believe FDR's financial flexibility should improve considerably after a likely issuance of a EUR500 million bond later in the year, aiming to boost liquidity sources and expand the share of unsecured issuance in the company's total sources of funding.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate like-for-like rental income growth of about 1% in 2012 and 0% in 2013, owing to downward pressure from corporates to renegotiate their lease contracts under the current climate, despite positive estimates of rent indexation. We anticipate adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to increase to about 7% within the next 24 months, in line with the company's course of deleveraging. Our projection of FDR's adjusted LTV ratio shows a further decrease below 55% over the next two years and EBITDA interest coverage around 2.5x, which is compatible with the current ratings.

Liquidity

We assess FDR's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We expect the group's liquidity sources (including its controlling stakes and joint ventures, according to FDR's definition of group shares) to exceed funding needs in the next 12 months by more than 1.2x.

On June 30, 2012, we estimated that FDR's liquidity needs over the next 12 months mainly consisted of:

-- EUR386 million in contractual debt amortization,

-- About EUR200 million of investment capital expenditure,

-- EUR59 million in acquisitions, and

-- A EUR240 million dividend distribution planned for this period.

On the same date, we estimated the following liquidity sources:

-- 12-month FFO of about EUR255 million,

-- EUR360 million in proceeds from committed sales,

-- A EUR919 million available backup loan, and

-- EUR136 million of available unrestricted cash.

Supporting liquidity factors include adequate headroom under FDR's covenants and the company's good track record in accessing bank financing. For instance, FDR raised about EUR1 billion of debt in 2011 and about EUR1.1 billion over the first six months of 2012. We believe, however, that FDR can derive additional financing flexibility from its large pool of unencumbered assets (EUR3.1 billion by our estimates, including unpledged shares), its significant amount of unpledged shares in affiliates, or asset disposals, especially given its diversified portfolio of discrete assets. We acknowledge the company's low average debt maturities relative to its peers (3.7 years on June 30, 2012), but we believe that FDR will likely lengthen these maturities over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that FDR's large portfolio of assets will likely continue to generate stable and predictable income, supported by a high occupancy ratio and long average lease duration. We consider an interest coverage ratio of 2.0x-2.5x as commensurate with the current ratings on FDR. We also believe FDR will likely maintain a moderate financial policy and pursue its gradual deleveraging strategy. Consequently, we project that FDR's adjusted LTV ratio should decrease to below 55% in the short term and remain comfortably below that level over the medium term.

In our view, rating upside hinges on FDR's ability and willingness to decrease its adjusted LTV ratio to below 45%. A positive rating action would also depend on FDR substantially improving its financing flexibility through a significantly larger share of unsecured debt as a percentage of total debt.

Conversely, we might take a negative rating action if we saw evidence of sustained deterioration in FDR's rental activities or failure to achieve stated debt repayment targets that, in turn, would result in an adjusted LTV ratio higher than 55% on a sustainable basis.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct 28, 2004

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Fonciere des Regions

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3