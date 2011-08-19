(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 19 -
-- On Aug. 10, 2011, AEGON N.V. completed the sale of its life
reinsurance division, Transamerica Reinsurance (TARe), to SCOR SE .
-- Following the closure of the TARe sale we consider that capital
adequacy and debt leverage will remain consistent with our expectations.
-- EC-agreed behavioral constraints have been lifted after AEGON
completed full repayment to the Dutch State in June 2011.
-- In our opinion, AEGON's balance sheet is more resilient to stress
following progress to reduce risk, strengthen risk management, and improve its
risk profile.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on AEGON and its subsidiaries to
stable from negative and affirming the 'AA-' ratings on the core operating
entities and the 'A-/A-2' ratings on AEGON.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it revised its outlook on AEGON N.V. (AEGON) and its operating
subsidiaries to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA-'
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
AEGON's core subsidiaries and the 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on
AEGON.
The rating actions follow the completion on Aug. 10, 2011, of the sale of
AEGON's life reinsurance division, Transamerica Reinsurance (TARe), to SCOR SE
(local currency A/Positive/A-1). Following closure of the TARe sale we
consider that capital adequacy and debt leverage remain consistent with our
expectations, following the temporary pressure on AEGON's balance sheet caused
by the repayment to the Dutch State in June 2011. The repayment has also
resulted, as we understand, in the removal of behavioral constraints linked to
its EC-agreed restructuring plan, improving our view of AEGON's financial
flexibility.
The outlook revision to stable also reflects our view of the progress made by
AEGON to reduce risk, strengthen risk management, and improve its risk
profile. We believe the company's balance sheet will be more resilient to
stress than in the past as a result of these factors.
The ratings on core operating entities of AEGON reflect what we see as their
very strong, well-diversified competitive position; very strong capital
adequacy; and strong enterprise risk management (ERM). These positive factors
are partially offset by a difficult industrywide operating environment in
AEGON's core markets, their exposure to investment risk, and pressure on
financial flexibility.
Our assessment of AEGON's ERM as strong reflects our view of the significant
progress made by the group in developing its risk management framework and
embedding it in the business. We understand that AEGON has lowered equity,
credit, and interest rate risks over recent years, although the latter two
remain key sensitivities.
The stable outlook on AEGON and its core subsidiaries reflects our expectation
that AEGON will maintain the strength of its balance sheet and the business
and financial profile of its key U.S. operations.
We could lower the ratings based on our criteria in particular if, all other
things being equal:
-- The stand-alone credit profile of AEGON USA ceases to be consistent
with the rating;
-- Capital adequacy falls below 'AA' (very strong) levels, which could
result from further falls in long-term interest rates or investment-related
losses in excess of EUR1 billion;
-- Fixed-charge cover ratios fall below 3x;
-- Financial leverage is not reduced to below 25% by year-end 2012; or
-- Net cash flows to the holding company fall below EUR1 billion.
Based on current information, we see no upside potential for the ratings on
the core operating companies over the next two years. Although we consider it
currently unlikely, a positive rating action on the holding company could
result from a combination of:
-- Non-U.S. businesses contributing to growth in net cash flows to the
holding company leading to a more balanced cash flow profile; and
-- Sustainable fixed-charge cover ratios above 5x.
