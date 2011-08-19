(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

-- On Aug. 10, 2011, AEGON N.V. completed the sale of its life reinsurance division, Transamerica Reinsurance (TARe), to SCOR SE .

-- Following the closure of the TARe sale we consider that capital adequacy and debt leverage will remain consistent with our expectations.

-- EC-agreed behavioral constraints have been lifted after AEGON completed full repayment to the Dutch State in June 2011.

-- In our opinion, AEGON's balance sheet is more resilient to stress following progress to reduce risk, strengthen risk management, and improve its risk profile.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on AEGON and its subsidiaries to stable from negative and affirming the 'AA-' ratings on the core operating entities and the 'A-/A-2' ratings on AEGON.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on AEGON N.V. (AEGON) and its operating subsidiaries to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on AEGON's core subsidiaries and the 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on AEGON.

The rating actions follow the completion on Aug. 10, 2011, of the sale of AEGON's life reinsurance division, Transamerica Reinsurance (TARe), to SCOR SE (local currency A/Positive/A-1). Following closure of the TARe sale we consider that capital adequacy and debt leverage remain consistent with our expectations, following the temporary pressure on AEGON's balance sheet caused by the repayment to the Dutch State in June 2011. The repayment has also resulted, as we understand, in the removal of behavioral constraints linked to its EC-agreed restructuring plan, improving our view of AEGON's financial flexibility.

The outlook revision to stable also reflects our view of the progress made by AEGON to reduce risk, strengthen risk management, and improve its risk profile. We believe the company's balance sheet will be more resilient to stress than in the past as a result of these factors.

The ratings on core operating entities of AEGON reflect what we see as their very strong, well-diversified competitive position; very strong capital adequacy; and strong enterprise risk management (ERM). These positive factors are partially offset by a difficult industrywide operating environment in AEGON's core markets, their exposure to investment risk, and pressure on financial flexibility.

Our assessment of AEGON's ERM as strong reflects our view of the significant progress made by the group in developing its risk management framework and embedding it in the business. We understand that AEGON has lowered equity, credit, and interest rate risks over recent years, although the latter two remain key sensitivities.

The stable outlook on AEGON and its core subsidiaries reflects our expectation that AEGON will maintain the strength of its balance sheet and the business and financial profile of its key U.S. operations.

We could lower the ratings based on our criteria in particular if, all other things being equal:

-- The stand-alone credit profile of AEGON USA ceases to be consistent with the rating;

-- Capital adequacy falls below 'AA' (very strong) levels, which could result from further falls in long-term interest rates or investment-related losses in excess of EUR1 billion;

-- Fixed-charge cover ratios fall below 3x;

-- Financial leverage is not reduced to below 25% by year-end 2012; or

-- Net cash flows to the holding company fall below EUR1 billion.

Based on current information, we see no upside potential for the ratings on the core operating companies over the next two years. Although we consider it currently unlikely, a positive rating action on the holding company could result from a combination of:

-- Non-U.S. businesses contributing to growth in net cash flows to the holding company leading to a more balanced cash flow profile; and

-- Sustainable fixed-charge cover ratios above 5x.

