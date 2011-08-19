(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 -

-- We are assigning our 'AA-' insurer financial strength rating to AEGON N.V. (AEGON)'s Dutch life company AEGON Levensverzekering N.V. (AEGON Leven), in line with the existing counterparty credit rating on AEGON Leven.

-- The ratings on AEGON Leven reflect its core status to AEGON.

-- The outlook is stable and is aligned with that on AEGON.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'AA-' insurer financial strength rating to Netherlands-based life insurer AEGON Levensverzekering N.V. (AEGON Leven). The outlook is stable.

The insurer financial strength rating on AEGON Leven is aligned with the existing 'AA-' counterparty credit rating on the company. The ratings on AEGON Leven reflect our view on its core status to AEGON N.V. In our opinion, stand-alone characteristics include a very strong capital position that has been supported by interest-rate and equity risk reductions and what we view as a well-diversified competitive position. These positive factors are partially offset, in our opinion, by the difficult competitive environment in The Netherlands and its exposure to investment markets.

The stable outlook on AEGON Leven is aligned with that on AEGON. Any change in the rating or outlook on AEGON is likely to be mirrored by a similar change in the rating or outlook on AEGON Leven. The stable outlook on AEGON reflects our expectation that AEGON will maintain the strength of its balance sheet and the business and financial profile of its key U.S. operations.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009