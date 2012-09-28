The Pacific Andes group's weaker credit profile than China Fishery's also constrains the rating on the subsidiary. The group has a higher-leveraged capital structure than China Fishery's. One of China Fishery's parent companies, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd. (PAIH; not rated), has an "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. Its financial performance is weak, with a ratio of total debt to EBITDA of 4.5x for the first half of fiscal 2012 (5.1x in fiscal 2011). In our view, a negative impact of the FAS inquiry into China Fishery's North Pacific Ocean operations will also hit the Pacific Andes group. PAIH's financial risk profile would deteriorate further if revenue from the fishery and fish supply division materially declines. This division accounted for 32.1% of the company's total revenue in the first half of 2012.

In our opinion, China Fishery is also exposed to high uncertainty and regulatory risk for its Peru operations. The company's revenue fell 19.7% to US$152.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2012 from US$190 million for the same period last year, due mainly to a one-month delay in the commencement of the first fishing season in Peru following a government directive. The Peruvian government's decision on China Fishery's permitted total allowable catch could also affect the company's revenues.

The rating on China Fishery also reflects the company's exposure to the volatile commercial fishing industry, its limited but improving geographic and business diversity, and its aggressive financial policy. The company's operating record, vertically integrated operation, and its growth potential due to increasing demand for fish, particularly in China, temper these weaknesses.

Liquidity

China Fishery's liquidity is "less-than-adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our assessment is primarily based on the company's aggressive financial policy and low minimum cash balance. Although China Fishery completed a US$300 million senior unsecured bond issuance in July 2012, the company intends to use the majority of the proceeds to pay for a fourth supply agreement, which is currently under negotiation. Surplus cash for working capital needs remains low.

China Fishery has also been generating negative free operating cash flow since 2008. Including committed capital expenditure, the company's sources of liquidity would be tight for servicing its short-term debt of about US$177.2 million as of June 30, 2012. About one-third of this debt relates to amortization of a four-year US$425 million term loan (about US$30.9 million per quarter starting May 2012 for 11 consecutive quarters).

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash, funds from operation (FFO; about US$200 million), and committed undrawn banking facilities, is likely to cover its uses of liquidity by about 1.16x. As of June 30, 2012, China Fishery has about US$44.1 million in unrestricted cash and about US$90 million in undrawn committed banking facilities.

-- Liquidity uses include committed capital expenditure (including a US$250 million payment for the fourth supply agreement), working capital needs, debt repayments, and dividend payouts.

-- The company will be in compliance with its financial covenants even if EBITDA declines by 10%.

-- The group has a good standing in the credit markets, particularly with banks such as Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank, and Rabobank.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that China Fishery's performance will remain largely stable over the next six to 12 months despite the difficult operating conditions. We expect the company's leverage (as measured by a ratio of debt to EBITDA) to increase to above 3.0x at the end of fiscal 2012 from 2.1x in fiscal 2011 after the bond issuance. We anticipate that the FFO-to-debt ratio will decrease to 26.8% from 37.9%.

We could lower the rating if:

-- The outcome from the FAS inquiry is worse than we expect, such that China Fishery loses material fish supply in Russian waters; and

-- The financial performance of China Fishery's direct and indirect parent companies, Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd. (not rated) and PAIH, weaken materially. This could happen if the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of the ultimate parent, PAIH, exceeds 6.0x.

The heightening regulatory risk of China Fishery's business limits the rating upside in the next few years. Beyond that, we could raise the rating if China Fishery further diversifies its geographic coverage and improves its product mix while maintaining a robust financial performance.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook Action

To From

China Fishery Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/--

CFG Investment S.A.C.

Senior Unsecured B+ BB-

Ratings Affirmed

China Fishery Group Ltd.

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB/--/--

CFG Investment S.A.C.

Senior Unsecured cnBB