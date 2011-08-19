(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

-- The credit quality of Ukrainian vegetable fat and oil producer Creativ Group OJSC is constrained by its high leverage, weak liquidity, and negative operating cash flow.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Creativ.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if the company is not able to continue rolling over its short-term debt.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to large Ukrainian vegetable oil and fat producer Creativ Group OJSC. The outlook is negative.

The rating is based on our assessment of Creativ's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

We view Creativ's credit quality as constrained by weak liquidity, high leverage, risks to profitability stemming from volatile agricultural commodity prices, and potential excess crushing capacity in Ukraine. Creativ also faces what we view as significant working capital swings, foreign currency exposure, and structurally weak free operating cash flow. The credit rating also reflects liquidity risks stemming from a large share of short-term debt, as well as geographic earnings and revenue concentration in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the rating is supported, in our view, by Creativ's 29% market share in the Ukrainian vegetable fat market and its track record of profitable growth. Creativ managed to increase its profits by more than 5x over the past three years, benefiting from modern production and extensive storage facilities, mainly in Kirovohrad Oblast (not rated).

In 2010, the group reported sales of $265 million and EBITDA of $62 million. Creativ is a large vegetable fats and producer in Ukraine. The company also has sunflower oilseeds crushing capacity of 385,000 tons and plans to increase this to about one million tons in 2012. The company's profit base is split almost equally between crushing sunflower seeds into oil (primarily for export) and producing hydrogenated fats.

The agribusiness industry exposes Creativ to a number of risks, such as the volatility of the input costs of palm oil and sunflower seeds and of the company's product prices. These combined factors cause Creativ's sales and profits to fluctuate; however, this has been somewhat offset in recent years by the company's increasing production capacity. The company's margins have fluctuated between 11% and 23% over the past five years.

Creativ's key competitive advantages are, in our view, its modern fat production and oil processing facilities and its established relationships with confectionary and dairy producers that buy hydrogenated fats.

Creativ's financial risk profile is constrained, in our opinion, by weak liquidity and high leverage. The share of short-term debt regularly approaches or exceeds 40%, which undrawn long-term committed lines cannot sufficiently cover. We view the company's reliance on short-term trade finance to fund its large seasonal working capital swings as a risk. Creativ is exposed to unhedged foreign currency risk because almost all of its debt is denominated in foreign currency, while only half of its sales are linked to the U.S. dollar. The company's leverage is high. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio was between 3x and 5x over the past five years.

Creativ is a private company, with 76% of its shares controlled by members of the Berezkin family and several other individuals. Although the company's board is dominated by key shareholders, it plans to introduce independent directors.

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we would lower the rating on Creativ if the company were unable to roll over its short-term debt in the event of operating underperformance or credit market volatility.

Nevertheless, we would likely revise the outlook to stable if we saw a continuation of historical operating trends, combined with stronger equity support and longer-term debt funding.

