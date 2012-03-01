(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA Sep 2011-01 - an ABS transaction - final
ratings as follows:
INR1,973.2m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR157.8m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook
Stable
The used and new commercial vehicle and tractor loan pool assigned to the
purchaser is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated
'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).
The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of
interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of May
2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the
SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date
of May 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The ratings are
based on STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the
legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement
provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding
principal balance of INR1,973.2m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In
this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is divided into a first
loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, which are provided in the form of fixed
deposits with ICICI Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable) in the name of the originator with
lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement is equal to
13.75% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 5.75% and an
SLCF of 8.0% of the initial principal outstanding.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's
websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.