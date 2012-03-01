Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Spice Communications Limited's (SCL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn SCL's bank loan ratings as listed below.
The ratings have been withdrawn as SCL has ceased to be a legal entity following its merger in March 2010 with Idea Cellular Limited (Idea). Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this entity.
- Bank facilities totalling INR7.8bn backed by letters of support (LoS) from TM International Berhad (TMI): 'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'; rating withdrawn
- Two bank facilities of INR3bn and USD50m (INR2.4bn) supported by an LoS and deed of undertaking from TMI: 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'; rating withdrawn
- INR550m non fund-based limits based on an unconditional, irrevocable corporate guarantee from Idea: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'; ratings withdrawn
- INR650m non fund-based limits based on the credit enhancement available for the issuance through an LoS from TMI: 'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'; rating withdrawn
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.