(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Triton Trust No.2 Colossus Series 2012-1 final ratings as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, mortgage loans originated by Origin Finance. The rating actions are listed below:

AUD233m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD500m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD335.56m Class A3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD4m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD29.59m Class B notes: not rated

The notes, due September 2044, were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the series.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 6,279 loans totalling approximately AUD1,088.1m. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 61.7%, and the weighted average seasoning was 89.8 months. Fully verified documentation loans represent 90.1% of the pool and reduced documentation loans the remainder. Investment loans comprise 45.4% of the pool and owner-occupied borrower loans make up the rest. Fixed-rate mortgages represent 3.9% of the pool.

All loans are covered by lenders' mortgage insurance provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and the Commonwealth of Australia. The pool is geographically diversified, with state concentration representative of population distribution in Australia. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction.

The 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A notes is based on the 3.14% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class AB notes, class B notes, loss reserve and the lenders' mortgage insurance. The rating also reflects the liquidity reserve funded by note issue, which is equivalent to 0.9% of the outstanding principal balance of all notes; Origin's mortgage underwriting capabilities and Columbus Capital Pty Limited's mortgage servicing capabilities.

The 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the class AB notes is based on all the strengths supporting the class A notes except their credit enhancement levels.