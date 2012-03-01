(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Mari El
Republic a Long-term foreign and local currency rating of 'BB', a Short-term
foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'.
The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect the republic's track record of sound budgetary performance,
moderate direct risk and low contingent risk. However, the ratings also factor
in the small size of the region's economy with wealth indicators below the
national average.
A consolidation of the region's budgetary performance with a narrowing of the
deficit before debt to below 5% of total revenue coupled with the extension of
the debt maturity profile would be positive for the ratings. Conversely, the
deterioration of its budgetary performance along with the growth of direct risk
to above 40% of current revenue would be negative for the ratings.
Fitch expects Mari El's budget to consolidate its sound performance in
2012-2014, with the operating balance averaging 13% of operating revenue. This
will be supported by the stable growth of tax revenue and current transfers and
prudent fiscal management. Fitch also expects the region's full-year deficit
before debt variation to be about 7% of total revenue in 2012, which is in line
with 2011.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase up to RUB7bn by end-2012, or
38% of current revenue and then stabilise at 37%-38% in 2013-2014. Fitch expects
the republic's payback ratio to be at about three years in 2012-2014, matching
the debt portfolio's average maturity. The region's direct risk is 48.4%
composed of bank loans, followed by subsidised federal budget loans (26.8%) and
loans contracted from International Finance Corporation (24.8%). The region's
contingent risk is low, comprised of outstanding guarantees (totalling RUB440m
by end-2011) and minor public companies' debt.
The Mari El Republic is a part of the Privolzhsky Federal District, which lies
in the eastern part of European Russia. The region contributed 0.2% of the
Russian Federation's GDP in 2009 and accounted for 0.5% of the country's
population. The local economy, despite below national average wealth indicators,
proved resilient to the adverse macro-economic environment in 2008-2009. Gross
regional product according to the administration's estimates increased by 3.9%
yoy in 2011.