OVERVIEW

-- We have observed a deterioration in the credit profile of the underlying portfolio in ALBA 2005-1 since closing.

-- Although they have also experienced deterioration since closing, we have observed an improvement in the underlying collateral and increases in credit enhancement for ALBA 2006-1 and ALBA 2006-2 since our last review.

-- Following our review, we have taken various rating actions on the notes in these three transactions.

-- ALBA 2005-1, ALBA 2006-1, and ALBA 2006-2 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on ALBA 2005-1 PLC's mezzanine classes of notes and affirmed all other ratings in the transaction. At the same time, we raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 2006-1 PLC's mezzanine notes and raised our rating on ALBA 2006-2 PLC's class F notes. We affirmed our ratings on all other notes in these transactions and also removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 2006-2's classes B to E (see list below).

Our rating actions follow a full credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent information that we have received for each transaction. This analysis showed that the quality of the loan-level data gave rise to a degree of uncertainty. As a result, we applied conservative stresses in order to address this when determining our ratings.

Our review of ALBA 2005-1 determined a worsening of the underlying collateral since closing. Total arrears remain high, at 15.33% in May 2011 and losses have increased, to 0.41% in May 2011 from 0.05% in February 2011. The reserve fund is below the target amount and is currently 67% of the required amount.

The reserve has been topping up since May 2010, and 90+ day arrears have decreased to 6.82% in May 2011 from 11.95% in the same period. We would attribute the topping-up of the reserve fund and reduction in 90+ day arrears to the current low interest rate environment, which has enabled borrowers to meet their payment requirements.

Credit enhancement in both 2006 issuances has increased and the reserve fund is at the required level in ALBA 2006-1 and 94% of required level in ALBA 2006-2. Additionally, in both issuances we have seen reductions in 90+ day delinquencies and losses.

Over the past year, 90+ day delinquencies have fallen to 11.19% (May 2011) from 13.30% (May 2010) in ALBA 2006-1; and to 11.51% (June 2011) from 13.17% (June 2010) in ALBA 2006-2. Period losses have fallen by two basis points (bps) in ALBA 2006-1 and by 12 bps in ALBA 2006-2 over the latest interest payment period.

We will continue to monitor the development of arrears and losses in these transactions.