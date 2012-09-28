UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Sharp Corporation
* Moody's has commented on Sharp Corporation's (Not prime) announcement that the company signed a new Syndicated Loan Agreement with its major banks, Mizuho CorporateBank, Ltd.(A1, stable) and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.(A3, stable).
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources