Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings gave nationally ranked short-term 'F1 + (idn)' the letter of medium-term debt (MTN) IV 2012 to be issued by PT Sarana Multigriya Financial (Persero) (SMF; 'AA (idn)' / Stable) with maximum amounted to 800 billion dollars. MTN has a short period of time is 180 days.

Results from this MTN issuance will be used to support the business growth of the company.

MTN Traveller is the same as the national rankings SMF in short-term 'F1 + (idn)'.

The ratings outlook reflects Fitch SMF on strong support from the government ('BBB-' / Stable), which, when necessary, based on 100% government ownership of SMF and SMF policy role in developing the secondary housing market in Indonesia.

Pressure downgrade downgrade may arise from the government or the dilution of the tendency of the government to provide financial support to SMF. However, Fitch looked at the possibility of this case is limited in the near to medium term. Rating SMF will be able to benefit from the increasing role SMFsebagai policymakers and evidence of the form of government support that is more real.

SMF was established by the government of Indonesia in 2005 and regulated and overseen by the Minister of Finance.

SMF rankings are as follows:

-Ranked National Long-term 'AA (idn)', Outlook Stable,

-National Rating Short-Term: 'F1 + (idn)',

-rating bonds Senior Facility Multigriya Financial III Year 2010 Series B: 'AA (idn)',

- Senior Bond Rating Means Multigriya IV Financial Year 2011 Series B: 'AA (idn)',

-Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable I/2011 $ 2 trillion rupiah: 'AA (idn)', phase

-Ranked Senior Bonds maximum I/2011 750 billion IDR: 'AA (idn)',

-Ranked Senior Bonds II/2012 stage maximum 1.250 billion dollars: 'AA (idn)',

-Rating Medium Term Notes (MTN) amounting to 305 billion rupiah III/2011: 'F1 + (idn) '.