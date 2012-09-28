The notes retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA; financial rating strength B/Negative/--). According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term rating on the above issue reflects the SPUR, which is higher than the rating on MBIA.

The long-term 'BBB+' debt rating reflects the following risks:

-- The project has an aggressive financing structure, which is typical of U.K. PFI transactions. The debt amortization profile is heavily backloaded, with 67% retiring in the last 10 years, and 41% in the last five years before maturity. The ratio of senior debt to equity is 90%, and the base-case annual senior debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) is a minimum of 1.15x and an average of 1.32x, when calculated in line with the project documentation. When calculated without interest income, in line with our criteria, the minimum ADSCR is 1.14x and the average is 1.28x.

-- In common with similar PFI schemes, ProjectCo is exposed to life cycle maintenance risk for the concession period to 2029. The risk is partially mitigated by a three-year, forward-looking major maintenance reserve, although we believe that the life cycle expenditure forecast could be exposed to errors in pricing and asset life estimates.

-- Only one-half of the project's debt service reserve account (DSRA), which provides for the equivalent of the next six months' debt service, is funded by cash. The other half is currently funded by a letter of credit (LOC) provided by Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1), which was issued for a five-year period to Jan. 9, 2015. We understand that the ProjectCo will seek a replacement in 2014.

These risks are offset by the following strengths:

-- The project benefits from a benign payment mechanism, with favorable conditions to limit deductions. We believe that this is unlikely to lead to substantive financial penalties. Senior debtholders are only exposed to unavailability deductions and abatement owing to poor performance, with no volume or market risk.

-- The facilities have a track record of successful and stable operations since 2002, and the hospital is performing well. This partially reflects the good project management and experience of Carillion Services Ltd. (CSL) as the facilities management (FM) provider. The construction contractor, Carillion Construction Ltd. (CCL), retains responsibility for construction defects under a guarantee that expires in 2014 for the AGH and in 2017 for the DTC.

-- The FM services are relatively standard, including hard FM services (estates maintenance) and soft FM provision. As is standard for PFI projects, performance-related deductions and unavailability deductions caused by the contractor are passed through to the FM service provider. There are no technological, medical equipment-related, or other nonstandard risks.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2012, after a payment of distributions, the project had GBP214,000 in free cash, in addition to GBP3.4 million in the DSRA and GBP5.5 million in the life cycle reserve account. The senior debt service in the six months to June 30, 2012, was about GBP6.2 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the debt rating reflects our view of ongoing stable operations and a continued strong working relationship between the Trust, ProjectCo, and the FM service provider.

We could lower the rating if cost pressures or deductions were to weaken the project's financial profile; or if the relationship between ProjectCo and the Trust were to deteriorate. We could also lower the rating if the minimum ADSCR were to fail to recover and stabilize over the next one to two years at between 1.17x-1.19x (as calculated in line with our criteria), for reasons including costs incurred on the LOC drawdowns or an increase in FM costs.

We do not envisage raising the rating because we anticipate that financial profile of the ProjectCo will be in line with the 'BBB+' rating.

