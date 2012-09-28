We view overall capitalization as strong against a relatively low risk profile, given the extent of its reinsurance cession. Doha's capital position is constrained by concentrations of its cash holdings across a small number of domestic institutions, though we note the impact of this has been reduced in early 2012. Doha's reinsurance utilization remains among the highest in the region at 78% in 2011, but risk is mitigated through the use of an internationally diverse and high quality reinsurance panel, of which most treaty reinsurers are rated 'A-' or higher. In our opinion, capital adequacy is expected to remain at least strong over the rating horizon, and sufficient to support the company's growth ambitions.

Doha's good competitive position as one of the leading insurers in the Qatari market with good growth prospects is a strength to the rating. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate Doha will gain market share through its relationships with larger reinsurers to grow GWP (gross written premium) by more than 10%-15%, and therefore will become the second largest insurer in Qatar. This includes an expectation that Doha Takaful will remain less than 15%. While we view this growth as aggressive, we do not believe operating performance will suffer as a result, as underlying profitability excluding large risks remains good. A key test of the resilience of Doha's competitive position will be whether or not the market as a whole, and Doha as a national company, can capitalize on the release of government tenders, given high levels of competition anticipated from other national companies, new insurers regulated by the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) entering the market, and international companies.

The ratings are constrained by Doha's high cession to reinsurers, which is required to retain its competitive position and growth momentum; cession of 78% of GWP in 2011 is considerably higher than many of its peers. Conversely, we recognize that this level of reinsurance cover is appropriate to effectively manage underwriting risk, considering the high-value commercial lines Doha writes. We take some comfort from the diversity and credit quality of Doha's strong reinsurance panel. We expect cession to remain around 78%, but we believe Doha is considering new strategies for risk retention within its reinsurance program, such as increased proportions on its quota-share treaties or an increase of its risk limits on certain classes of business. These changes, in our opinion, are unlikely to have a material impact on our view of capitalization, given Doha's extremely strong capital adequacy.

Despite returning positive investment income, continued concentration of Doha's investment portfolio in the local market (32% cash, 35% equities, and 18% real estate in 2011) is a weakness to the rating. Our base-case scenario anticipates cash will be deployed to fixed income products to represent roughly 5% of investments, though the proportion of equities and property will collectively remain above 50% of invested assets. However, we recognize this is offset by Doha's strong capital position and H1 2012 results show concentration risk is being slowly alleviated by the use of more deposit-holding institutions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of Doha's ability to further develop its competitive position in Qatar with a market share approaching 12%. Though this is in excess of our expectations for the market, we do not expect Doha's good financial risk profile to deteriorate as a result.

We are unlikely to raise the rating on Doha over the rating horizon as its investment risk and concentrations in the portfolio are still relatively high, in our opinion, particularly in relation to equity and property holdings. We would consider lowering the rating if a lack of reinsurance capacity materially affected Doha's competitive position, it experienced underwriting losses outside of its tolerances, causing an above market average deterioration in operating performance over the medium term, or if rapid changes in local investment markets materially reduced Doha's current capital adequacy. In addition, any unfavorable impact from business emanating from Doha's Yemini or takaful branch operation could have negative consequences for the rating.

