(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term ratings of the EUR543m and EUR74m bonds, maturing in 2021 and 2026 respectively, at 'AA-'.

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations of the region's resilient, though declining, operating performance, capital spending flexibility and strong liquidity position. The ratings also consider the ongoing absorption of VdA's fund balance and prospects of a stagnant economy until 2013 hampering more dynamic revenue growth.

VdA's ratings remain constrained by Italy's as under Fitch's criteria the maximum a subnational can be rated above the sovereign is three notches. Should the Italy's Outlook be revised to Stable, VdA's Outlooks would change accordingly. A drop of operating margin towards 10% combined with direct debt - or debt assisted by VdA's subsidies - rising above Fitch's expectations could trigger a negative rating action.

VdA's operating performance remains resilient with the operating balance stable at around EUR400m or 30% of operating revenue, in Fitch's adjusted figures, aligned with 2010-2011. Fitch expects VdA's ability to match the growth of rigid expenses, such as staff and healthcare, to that of revenue to tackle the impact of the region's contribution to the efforts to balance the national budget and sees VdA's operating balance only slightly shrinking to average 25% in 2013-2015.

Fitch believes VdA will come close to balancing its budget in 2012-2014 thanks to a reduction of capital spending which would be made possible by VdA's high standard of infrastructure while maintaining its reserves/fund balance around EUR30m-EUR40m, or 3% of the budget size, and would limit new borrowing to total EUR100m by 2015.

However, the willingness to support the local economy leads Fitch to believe that, should annual investment fall below EUR300m (EUR450m in 2009-2011), intervention from regional companies - primary Finaosta SpA - would increase.

VdA continues to have prudent debt management. Direct debt continues to decline and should fall towards EUR300m at end-2012, or 20% of operating revenue when netted of the sinking fund for the bullet bond; interest rate swaps hedge VdA's debt against interest rate fluctuations. In Fitch's forecast for 2014-2015 VdA's debt protection ratio should remain strong among VdA's international peers with the current balance covering 1.0x the stock of loans and bonds. The debt coverage ratio would remain strong even adding a possible EUR150m which Fitch consider the region could raise through its subsidiary Finaosta.

VdA's liquidity remains robust and Fitch sees no significant deterioration in the near future. Despite Fitch's expectations of GDP stagnation in 2012-2013, high tax compliance should sustain cash inflow and liquid reserves should hover around EUR200m. This would more than half the debt outstanding and be 3x-4x the annual service. Complementing VdA's solid asset quality is the approximately EUR1bn book-value portfolio of stakes in local companies whose associated risks of losses are considered negligible by Fitch.

Fitch expects VdA's GDP figures to return to positive territory as of 2013. GDP per capita figures, however, should still place the region 30%-35% above the EU27 average in 2013 and the widely spread wealth should support tax generation capacity even in a time of stagnation. Tourism and a recovery of exports should also help stabilize the unemployment rate which remains limited to 5%, albeit growing compared to the region's historical average of 3% until 2009/2010.

In Fitch's view, the 2011 increase to 100%, from 90%, of the regional shares of national taxes, such as CIT and PIT, leave little manoeuvre for a further re-design of a revenue/spending mix in the future. Fitch expects no major change in the region's statute of autonomy and no new responsibility to be taken over by the Region in the short-term.