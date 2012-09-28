(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has published a criteria report for rating not-for-profit hospitals and health systems outside the US.

One of the key credit factors is the assessment of the institution's legal status and public funding, including the reliability and visibility of transfers and oversight by the central or regional government. Generally, the higher the funding from the central or regional government, the more narrow the rating differentiation as long as the public funding is predictable, formula-driven and has a link to demand.

The agency also considers the institution's operational effectiveness, including its ability to effectively manage its costs. Fitch analyses utilisation trends, payer mix composition, stability of public funding, quality data, state of information technology, and relationship with medical and nursing staff as key elements of operational effectiveness.

The analysis of financial performance and profile focuses principally on two core areas: liquidity and operating cash flow. Fitch reviews a hospital's liquidity metrics, profitability margins, and leverage ratios.

Management practices and oversight from the board of directors and regulators is one of the leading qualitative factors that Fitch evaluates in its credit review process. The agency will assess how governance oversight and management practices affect historical results and to judge expected future performance.

The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Not-for-Profit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria Outside the United States

here