BRIEF-Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
March 01 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Moody's changes outlook on Novo Nordisk's A2 rating to positive from stable
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.
* Fy net loss 107.8 million baht versus loss of 99 million baht