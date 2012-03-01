BRIEF-Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 -
Summary analysis -- Groupe Labco S.A. ----------------------------- 01-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on France-based clinical laboratory operator Groupe Labco S.A.S. (Labco) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, predominantly small acquisitions since the company's inception in 2003, as well as our view of Labco's "fair" business risk profile.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.
* Fy net loss 107.8 million baht versus loss of 99 million baht