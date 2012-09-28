HKCG benefits from its dominant market position in Hong Kong as the only piped-gas provider. The company has a stable customer base of more than 1.76 million accounts as of June 30, 2012, penetrating about 74% of households. It also has a balanced portfolio comprising residential, industrial, and commercial customers. HKCG's high operating efficiency and service quality enhance its market position.

The company's ability to fully pass through fuel costs to its customers in Hong Kong protects it from fuel cost fluctuations and ensures high profitability and predictable cash flows. The Hong Kong government does not regulate gas tariffs, which include basic tariffs and fuel cost variation charges. The company operates aviation fuel facilities to supply all the aviation fuel for the Hong Kong International Airport, generating about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 200 million in net cash flow annually.

In our opinion, HKCG's expansion into China moderates the company's "strong" business risk profile. The business in China carries higher regulatory and operational risks than that in Hong Kong. By June 2012, HKCG's China utility business contributed 49% of the group's total revenue from its utility businesses and 34.6% of reported EBITDA from its utility businesses. We anticipate that the contribution of the China business to the group's earnings will be more significant over the next three to five years, due to the commissioning of new energy projects and continued strong growth of the city-gas business there.

The expansion of HKCG and its 66.18%-owned subsidiary Towngas China Co. Ltd. (foreign currency BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--) into the downstream city-gas business in China increases the group's exposure to regulatory risks. The steady increase in cash flows and controlled usage of debt has resulted to improving cash flow adequacy metrics for Towngas China. We expect the ratio of Towngas China's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to above 16% in 2012 and to about 18% by 2013.

In our opinion, the regulatory regime--in particular the city-gas tariff-setting mechanism--in China is not as transparent as in Hong Kong, and the execution of regulations can be inconsistent. Profitability and cash flows from the city-gas operations may be hit if upstream natural gas prices fluctuate significantly or the government waives or reduces gas connection fees.

In our view, HKCG is taking a measured approach when it comes to growing its new energy business in China. That said, we regard the HKCG group's unregulated new energy business in China as having higher business risk than the downstream city-gas business. The new energy operations include diversified energy-related projects in coal resources, unconventional energies, coal chemical processing, and coal logistics. Most of these projects are greenfield joint ventures that are to be commissioned within the next two years.

We assess HKCG's financial risk profile as "modest" primarily because of the company's predictable cash flows from its Hong Kong core business and its solid capital structure. Nevertheless, the profitability of its China business is, on average, lower than that in Hong Kong given that fuel costs are not fully pass through in China.

HKCG's consolidated ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt has weakened to 25.4% in fiscal 2011, and we expect this ratio to remain about 25% in fiscal 2012, before improving to above 27% in fiscal 2013. While we expect HKCG's FFO generation to improve steadily, the company's preference of using debt--mainly to take advantage of favorable financing costs--to largely fund its capital expenditure has led to weakening cash flow adequacy. At the same time, however, we note that the company maintains its positive free cash flow position, thus providing it with some degree of flexibility to deleverage its balance sheet. As of June 30, 2012, HKCG has consolidated cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet of HK$10.1 billion. The improving cash flow position of Towngas China and the measured investments thus far in the new energy business provides additional buffers to HKCG's financial position.

However, this flexibility to deleverage its balance sheet may weaken if Towngas China's performance deteriorates significantly, or HKCG's investment approach to its new energy business turns aggressive.

Liquidity

HKCG's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Key aspects of our assessment include the following factors and assumptions:

-- HKCG's liquidity sources include a HK$10,170 million balance of cash and cash equivalents and FFO as of June30, 2012.

-- Over the next 12 months, the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include near-term debt maturities, committed capital expenditure and investments, working capital requirement, and dividend distributions.

-- As of June 30, 2012, HKCG has HK$5,043 million debt maturing in 12 months, accounting for about 17.4% of the group's total debt.

-- Even if EBITDA's declines by 15%, net sources of liquidity will remain positive. The group has few financial covenants in debt documents and none of these is EBITDA-based.

-- HKCG has very sound banking relationships and good standing in the capital market.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that HKCG's dominant position and the favorable regulatory environment in the company's home market of Hong Kong will remain unchanged, its China-based city gas business will continue to perform steadily, and the company's investments in the new energy business will remain measured. We also expect HKCG to continue to operate independently from its parent, Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. (not rated).

We could lower the rating if we believe: (1) the performance of Towngas China has significantly deteriorated such that its performance for the remainder of fiscal 2012 or in fiscal 2013 is materially below our expectations; (2) heightened regulatory risks in China adversely affect HKCG's profitability and cash flows; or (3) the company adopts more aggressive growth strategies in China, such as overbidding for new projects, pursuing a larger number of new projects at any one time, and financing these largely by debt.

Rating triggers for a potential downgrade include HKCG's free cash flow position becoming negative or the company failing to improve its ratio of FFO to total debt to 27%-30% in fiscal 2013.

The possibility of a rating upgrade is limited because HKCG's recent expansion into China moderates the company's strong business risk profile.