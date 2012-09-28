HKCG benefits from its dominant market position in Hong Kong as the only
piped-gas provider. The company has a stable customer base of more than 1.76
million accounts as of June 30, 2012, penetrating about 74% of households. It
also has a balanced portfolio comprising residential, industrial, and
commercial customers. HKCG's high operating efficiency and service quality
enhance its market position.
The company's ability to fully pass through fuel costs to its customers in
Hong Kong protects it from fuel cost fluctuations and ensures high
profitability and predictable cash flows. The Hong Kong government does not
regulate gas tariffs, which include basic tariffs and fuel cost variation
charges. The company operates aviation fuel facilities to supply all the
aviation fuel for the Hong Kong International Airport, generating about Hong
Kong dollar (HK$) 200 million in net cash flow annually.
In our opinion, HKCG's expansion into China moderates the company's "strong"
business risk profile. The business in China carries higher regulatory and
operational risks than that in Hong Kong. By June 2012, HKCG's China utility
business contributed 49% of the group's total revenue from its utility
businesses and 34.6% of reported EBITDA from its utility businesses. We
anticipate that the contribution of the China business to the group's earnings
will be more significant over the next three to five years, due to the
commissioning of new energy projects and continued strong growth of the
city-gas business there.
The expansion of HKCG and its 66.18%-owned subsidiary Towngas China Co. Ltd.
(foreign currency BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--) into the downstream city-gas business
in China increases the group's exposure to regulatory risks. The steady
increase in cash flows and controlled usage of debt has resulted to improving
cash flow adequacy metrics for Towngas China. We expect the ratio of Towngas
China's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to above 16% in 2012
and to about 18% by 2013.
In our opinion, the regulatory regime--in particular the city-gas
tariff-setting mechanism--in China is not as transparent as in Hong Kong, and
the execution of regulations can be inconsistent. Profitability and cash flows
from the city-gas operations may be hit if upstream natural gas prices
fluctuate significantly or the government waives or reduces gas connection
fees.
In our view, HKCG is taking a measured approach when it comes to growing its
new energy business in China. That said, we regard the HKCG group's
unregulated new energy business in China as having higher business risk than
the downstream city-gas business. The new energy operations include
diversified energy-related projects in coal resources, unconventional
energies, coal chemical processing, and coal logistics. Most of these projects
are greenfield joint ventures that are to be commissioned within the next two
years.
We assess HKCG's financial risk profile as "modest" primarily because of the
company's predictable cash flows from its Hong Kong core business and its
solid capital structure. Nevertheless, the profitability of its China business
is, on average, lower than that in Hong Kong given that fuel costs are not
fully pass through in China.
HKCG's consolidated ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt has weakened
to 25.4% in fiscal 2011, and we expect this ratio to remain about 25% in
fiscal 2012, before improving to above 27% in fiscal 2013. While we expect
HKCG's FFO generation to improve steadily, the company's preference of using
debt--mainly to take advantage of favorable financing costs--to largely fund
its capital expenditure has led to weakening cash flow adequacy. At the same
time, however, we note that the company maintains its positive free cash flow
position, thus providing it with some degree of flexibility to deleverage its
balance sheet. As of June 30, 2012, HKCG has consolidated cash and cash
equivalents on balance sheet of HK$10.1 billion. The improving cash flow
position of Towngas China and the measured investments thus far in the new
energy business provides additional buffers to HKCG's financial position.
However, this flexibility to deleverage its balance sheet may weaken if
Towngas China's performance deteriorates significantly, or HKCG's investment
approach to its new energy business turns aggressive.
Liquidity
HKCG's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Key aspects of our
assessment include the following factors and assumptions:
-- HKCG's liquidity sources include a HK$10,170 million balance of cash
and cash equivalents and FFO as of June30, 2012.
-- Over the next 12 months, the company's liquidity sources will exceed
its uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include near-term debt maturities, committed
capital expenditure and investments, working capital requirement, and dividend
distributions.
-- As of June 30, 2012, HKCG has HK$5,043 million debt maturing in 12
months, accounting for about 17.4% of the group's total debt.
-- Even if EBITDA's declines by 15%, net sources of liquidity will remain
positive. The group has few financial covenants in debt documents and none of
these is EBITDA-based.
-- HKCG has very sound banking relationships and good standing in the
capital market.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that HKCG's dominant position and the
favorable regulatory environment in the company's home market of Hong Kong
will remain unchanged, its China-based city gas business will continue to
perform steadily, and the company's investments in the new energy business
will remain measured. We also expect HKCG to continue to operate independently
from its parent, Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. (not rated).
We could lower the rating if we believe: (1) the performance of Towngas China
has significantly deteriorated such that its performance for the remainder of
fiscal 2012 or in fiscal 2013 is materially below our expectations; (2)
heightened regulatory risks in China adversely affect HKCG's profitability and
cash flows; or (3) the company adopts more aggressive growth strategies in
China, such as overbidding for new projects, pursuing a larger number of new
projects at any one time, and financing these largely by debt.
Rating triggers for a potential downgrade include HKCG's free cash flow
position becoming negative or the company failing to improve its ratio of FFO
to total debt to 27%-30% in fiscal 2013.
The possibility of a rating upgrade is limited because HKCG's recent expansion
into China moderates the company's strong business risk profile.