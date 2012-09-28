(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Rating has affirmed the Autonomous Province of Trento's (Trento, 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+') credit-linked notes, as follows:

University of Trento's EUR43.7m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2015 (ISIN: IT0003976971): long-term local currency rating affirmed at 'A+'

Trentino Trasporti's EUR33.6m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2014 (ISIN: IT0003794127): long-term local currency rating affirmed at 'A+'

Garda Trentino Fiere's (GDF) EUR15m bullet fixed-rate notes (now Patrimonio del Trentino's (PDT) notes following the incorporation of GDF into PDT in December 2011) due in 2016 (ISIN: IT0004051436): long-term local currency rating affirmed at 'A+'

Itea's EUR49.9m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2015 (ISIN: IT0003794572): long-term local currency rating affirmed at 'A+'

The affirmations follow the affirmation of Trento's ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms Italian Autonomous Province of Trento at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative', dated 28 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The notes were issued against annual contributions granted by Trento to the entities pursuant to provincial law. The entities have mandated the province, through a delegation of debt according to Italian Civil Code rules, to retain the contributions and irrevocably use them to service the notes when due. With the acceptance of the debt delegation, the province has undertaken a direct obligation towards the noteholders to pay principal and interest (within the limit of the contributions granted). A failure to do so would involve the right of the noteholders to claim the amounts owed to them directly against the province without the need to request payments first to the entities. However, since the debt delegation does not involve a discharge of the entities from their obligations under the notes, they would still be bound to make payments under the notes should the province fail to make any payments. In addition, the province has undertaken an 'impegno di spesa pluriennale' (multi-annual fixed expense undertaking), implying an irrevocable commitment of the province on a multi-annual basis.

The province does not explicitly recognise the contributions granted to the entities, and therefore the instalments payable to noteholders, as ranking equally with Trento's own direct debt obligations. In Fitch's view, this implies a subordination of the notes compared to the province's senior unsecured debt.