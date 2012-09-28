(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'AAA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF

The Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings have been affirmed at the same level as the SRF and continue to reflect Fitch's expectation of the extremely high probability that the Dutch state ('AAA'/Stable) will provide support to BNG in case of need. Fitch has affirmed BNG's SR at '1'and SRF at 'AAA' due to the very strong relationship between the Dutch state and the bank through ownership, governance, and through its almost entirely Dutch public sector lending activities. The Stable Outlook on BNG's Long-term IDR mirrors the Stable Outlook on the Netherlands' sovereign rating.

Given its ownership structure (50% held by the Dutch government and 50% by a combination of Dutch public entities) and mission assigned by the Dutch government narrowing strategic choices, Fitch believes it is not possible to meaningfully analyse BNG in its own right, and therefore does not assign a Viability Rating to the bank.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT

As BNG's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at the SRF of 'AAA', any change in bank's SR and SRF, would in turn lead to a downgrade of the bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF

The bank's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's opinion that the Dutch state would provide support to BNG in case of need. Any change in Fitch's opinion of the ability or willingness of the Dutch state to provide support to BNG could lead to a downgrade of the SR and SRF. This may arise through an unlikely change in ownership (commercial ownership is forbidden by the bank's articles of association), a strategic change in the business model away from Dutch public sector financing, or any negative sovereign rating action on the Netherlands. Any change in the Outlook on the Dutch sovereign rating would be reflected in the Outlook on BNG's Long-term IDR.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'

Long-term and short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+', respectively

European Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'

Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA(emr)'