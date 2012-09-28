We view the loss of market exclusivity of its key product Advair/Seretide, which accounted for about 20% of the company's pharmaceutical sales in 2011, as the main risk to GSK's rating. Although we do not anticipate significant near-term erosion of this profitable franchise, mainly due to obstacles posed for generic manufactures by the unique design of GSK's patented inhaler and other regulatory hurdles, we believe such obstacles are likely to be overcome eventually, driven by the attractiveness of the respiratory market.

The ratings also reflect our view of GSK's "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our assessment takes account of the company's ability to generate sizable positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) averaging about GBP5 billion yearly, balanced against management's financial policy, which is focused on returns to shareholders in the form of progressive dividends, an ongoing share buyback program, and bolt-on acquisitions and the publicly stated aim of maintaining a short-term rating of 'A-1'.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that GSK will generate reported revenues of about GBP27 billion in 2012, marginally down on last year, balancing the mainly negative impact of generic competition in the U.S., pricing pressure in Europe, discontinuation of sales of products (Avandia), and foreign exchange rates, against the benefits of growing volumes generated in emerging markets, some price increases achieved in the U.S., and newly launched products.

We estimate that over the next 18 to 24 months GSK will be able to achieve single-digit revenue growth. These estimates factor in our assumption that the company will be able to monetize its well-stocked late-stage pipeline. We do not anticipate that the newly approved and launched drugs will achieve the blockbuster status of their predecessor, and as such will only gradually replace expected lost sales caused by patent expirations. Furthermore, we assume that GSK will continue to successfully mange its Advair/Seretide franchise and that pricing pressure in Europe will be limited to low-to-mid single digits.

Of the three newly approved products in 2011, we view Benlysta (for the treatment of lupus) as the most promising product, while Relvar/Breo--submitted for approval in July 2012--for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) could potentially replace the Seretide/Advair franchise. Other promising approval candidates include Promacta/Revolade (already approved for a rare blood disorder) could boost GSK's hepatitis franchise.

Other revenue drivers are likely to include cancer vaccine Cervarix, benefiting from the uptake of national vaccination programs for human papillomavirus (HPV) in Japan, and breast cancer drug Tykerb, driven by new advances in cancer treatment. In addition, GSK's consumer healthcare business should achieve low single-digit revenue growth rates, helped by oral and nutrition products' performance.

The declining proportion of blockbuster products in the sale mix, pricing pressure in the mature markets, and growing exposure to generally lower margins in emerging markets--despite ongoing cost-cutting initiatives--is likely to lead to EBITDA margins of about 34.0% to 34.5% over the next three years by our estimates, just below those of leading Pharma players such as Pfizer, which has a 40% margin.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

GSK's financial-risk profile benefits from strong cash conversion and the ability to generate substantial operating cash flows. In 2012, we estimate that internally generated free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about GBP4 billion (after litigation payments of about GBP2 billion) together with existing cash balances will be utilized to cover dividends of about GBP3.8 billion, share repurchases of about GBP2 billion to GBP2.5 billion, and acquisitions of about GBP2 billion. As such, we estimate Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt to be at about 40%, slightly more than the 35% we view as commensurate with the current rating.

Assuming no significant erosion in the highly profitable Advair franchises and no significant litigation payments beyond 2012, we estimate that over the next three years adjusted FFO to debt will increase to about 45%. This will reflect FOCF of about GBP5.6 billion, which will cover progressive dividends of about GBP4 billion and returns to shareholders below GBP2 billion per year.

This leaves limited headroom even for midsize, debt-financed acquisitions.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1' and is supported by GSK's liquidity profile, which we assess as "strong" under our criteria. (For more information on our criteria, see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:

-- The group's current liquidity sources comfortably cover its short-term maturities. On June 30, 2012, GSK's balance-sheet cash position amounted to about GBP7.4 billion. On the same date, short-term debt due in the next 12 months was about GBP3.7 billion.

-- GSK has an undrawn, centrally available, 364-day committed credit facility of $4.4 billion. This facility does not contain any financial covenants and can also be used as a back-up for the $10 billion commercial paper program.

-- We anticipate that GSK should be able to generate at least GBP6-GBP7 billion in cash from operations per year over the next three years, comfortably covering capital expenditures of about GBP1.4 billion and dividends of about GBP4 billion per year.

-- As such, we estimate that GSK's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12-18 months should exceed its uses by more than 1.5x. Even if EBITDA declined by 30%, we believe that net sources would remain positive.

-- In our assessment, GSK has well-established, solid relationships with banks, and a generally high standing in credit markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook assumes that GSK will maintain an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of about 40% to 45% over the next 18 to 24 months, slightly more than the 35% level that we view as commensurate with the 'A+' rating.

We base our estimate on GSK's ability to achieve flat-to-mildly-positive revenue growth, while maintaining an EBITDA margin of about 34.0% to 34.5%. The latter reflects well-entrenched market positions, especially in the respiratory and vaccine therapeutic areas, growing product and geographical diversification, and a well-stocked pipeline promising the ongoing stream of new products--which should offset lost sales from patent expirations. We also estimate that the company's strong cash flow generation capabilities will likely be used either for pending litigations or returns to shareholders. Therefore, we do not anticipate significant improvements in GSK's debt protection metrics.

We could lower the ratings if the group fails to maintain adjusted FFO to debt of more than 35%. Contributing factors to a downgrade might include a reversal of the group's currently-favorable operating trends, coming mainly from a steeper-than-expected revenue erosion for Advair, or larger-than-expected cash outflows for legal purposes or midsize debt-financed acquisitions.

We believe that ratings upside is remote at present. The group has limited headroom relative to what we view as commensurate with the current ratings. It also executes a financial policy that is focused on returning cash to shareholders, either in the form of progressive dividends or share buybacks. However, we would consider a positive rating action should the group achieve and maintain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of above 50%.

