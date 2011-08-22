(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Malaysia-based RHB Bank's ratings. A full breakdown of rating actions is detailed below.

The ratings have been withdrawn because Fitch no longer considers the ratings to be relevant to its coverage. The agency will no longer provide analytical coverage or ratings on the issuer.

The list of ratings affirmed and withdrawn is as follows:

RHB Bank

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'BBB', Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating 'bbb'

- Individual Rating 'C'

- Support Rating '2'

- Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'

- Long-term deposit rating 'BBB+'