Despite leading positions in many of its markets, the group's profits and margins have weakened over the past few years. This is partly the result of increasingly competitive markets, difficult economic conditions, internal operational inefficiencies, and lower service quality. The result has been continued operating losses at City Link, the group's parcel delivery segment, moderated by improvements in the group's textiles and hygiene segment. Rentokil Initial's management team anticipates a reduction in losses at City Link this year owing to the efforts of the division's new management, which took the helm in 2011.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We forecast that organic revenues for 2012 will fall by 2%, based primarily on our view of the weak economic conditions that we forecast for the U.K. and Europe in 2012, where we expect GDP growth to be nominal. We expect overall revenue growth, including contributions from acquisitions, to be less than 2%. We forecast that City Link revenues will continue their downward trend in 2012 and be almost 2.5% lower than in 2011. With the exception of the Asia Pacific segment, which we estimate will grow at 4.5%, we forecast revenue performance in the remaining segments to be weaker in 2012. Specifically, we anticipate revenues at the washroom cleaning segment Initial Facilities to grow at about 3.5%, down from nearly 7% in 2011. While we believe economic conditions in Europe will continue to be challenging in 2013, we expect revenue growth for Rentokil Initial to improve to about 4.5%.

In our view, the group's operating profit margins will remain broadly stable at about 9% in 2012. Importantly, we continue to forecast that operating margins for the City Link segment will remain negative at minus 9%, with efforts to improve unit costs introduced over the year yielding benefits toward the end of 2012 and into 2013. As a result, we forecast that the group's operating margins will improve to 9%-10% in 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that reported funds from operations (FFO) will improve modestly to about GBP330 million due to overall marginal, but still positive, revenue growth and somewhat better cash conversion. Furthermore, we anticipate that adjusted debt levels will increase due to net debt issuance for acquisitions in 2012. In our view, taken together these changes will reduce Rentokil Initial's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio to about 30% in 2012, down from just under 32% for the rolling 12 months ended June 2012. We anticipate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase somewhat but remain under 3.0x in 2012. We also forecast an increase in adjusted FFO in 2013 to nearly GBP400 million, while we anticipate stable net debt levels. We forecast that credit metrics will improve in 2013, with adjusted FFO to debt reaching 32% and adjusted debt to EBITDA marginally lower at 2.6x.

Liquidity

We classify Rentokil Initial's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and forecast that sources should exceed uses by about 1.7x in 2012 and about 1.4x 2013.

We forecast that liquidity sources will be over GBP900 million in 2012 and about GBP700 million in 2013, including:

-- Surplus cash of over GBP80 million as of Jan. 1, 2012, which excluded GBP30 million in cash tied to operations, and GBP220 million in 2013;

-- GBP15 million in undrawn committed facilities which matures in December 2016, and GBP115 million in 2013;

-- FFO of nearly GBP330 million in 2012, and GBP350 million in 2013; and

-- Debt issuance of nearly GBP400 million in 2012, and nil in 2013.

We estimate that Rentokil Initial's liquidity needs in 2012 will be about GBP550 million, and GBP500 million in 2013, consisting of:

-- An increase in working capital and capital expenditures (capex) of about GBP230 million, and GBP250 million in 2013;

-- Debt repayments of about GBP160 million, and GBP160 million in 2013; and

-- Our forecast of acquisition spending and dividends of about GBP160 million, and GBP90 million in 2013.

The group's primary liquidity source is a GBP270 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2016, which contains two covenants. Rentokil Initial remains compliant with these covenants and we forecast that the group will continue to have satisfactory headroom.

Debt outstanding on Sept. 24, 2012, under the group's medium-term note (MTN) program was about GBP1,240 million. These notes are subject to a change-of-control clause. This states that the notes could be redeemed early at the noteholder's option if a restructuring event occurs--that is, if any shareholder holds more than 50% of the shares--and if this event causes the long-term corporate credit rating to fall below 'BBB-'. The credit facilities and notes issued under the MTN programs are guaranteed by Rentokil Initial 1927 PLC, the holding company immediately below Rentokil Initial. The guarantees remain in place until the group's GBP300 million notes mature in 2025.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Rentokil Initial will continue to deliver stable overall operating performance, given the restructuring efforts in its parcel delivery segment and despite continued soft economic conditions. The outlook also reflects our view that although credit metrics have declined as a result of recent acquisition activity, we anticipate that they will remain within the level we consider to be commensurate with the current rating, including adjusted FFO to debt of about 25%-30%. We anticipate that Rentokil Initial will continue to generate positive discretionary cash flows.

We could consider raising the ratings if Rentokil Initial were to improve operating margins to historic levels. In our view, this would require a sustained turnaround in the parcel delivery segment and consistent improved cash flow generation. Both these factors could strengthen credit metrics to a level where adjusted FFO to debt would be about 40%, and could lead to an upgrade.

We could lower the ratings if Rentokil Initial were to report weaker revenues and profitability than it currently achieves. We might also consider lowering the ratings if the group were to adopt a more shareholder-friendly financial policy than is currently in place, or embark on a more aggressive strategy for debt financed acquisitions, which would weaken metrics.

