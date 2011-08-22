(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Ryazan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+', Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the region's Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding bond issue.

The ratings factor in the region's high refinancing needs, stemming from the relatively high direct risk represented by short-term bank loans; and the region's rigid budget expenditure. The ratings also consider Ryazan's satisfactory budgetary performance, which is underpinned by the recovering local economy and low contingent risk stemming from public sector entities controlled by the region.

Fitch notes that positive rating action is subject to containment of the direct risk below 40% of current revenue along with lengthening of the debt maturity profile, coupled with maintaining of budgetary performance at level recorded in 2009-2010. Conversely, deterioration of debt coverage ratios coupled with increasing refinancing pressure due to high proportion of short-term bank loans would lead to downward rating pressure.

The region's direct risk increased to RUB11.2bn at year-end 2010 from RUB7.8bn a year earlier. This corresponds to a satisfactory 40% of current revenue. However, the region's refinancing risk is significant. The proportion of short-term bank loans remained high at 68% of direct risk stock at year-end 2010 albeit declining from a high 96% a year earlier. Fitch expects direct risk to peak in 2011 at about 45% of current revenue and to gradually decrease in 2012-2013. The proportion of short-term exposure is expected to remain high in the medium term.

The region's budgetary performance improved in 2010 with an operating margin of 10% (2009: 8.3%). This was driven by a 21% growth of tax revenue underpinned by the recovery of local economy. Proceeds of corporate income tax increased by about 40% yoy in 2010. The region's deficit before debt variation decreased to 7.8% of total revenue in 2010 from 10% in 2009. Fitch expects operating balance to stabilise at about 10% of operating revenue in 2011 and the medium term. The region's operating revenue will benefit from the further growth of tax base, while its operating expenditure is exposed to potential pressure due to the election season.

Ryazan region is located in the centre of the European part of Russia. The region's capital, the City of Ryazan, is located 196km southeast of Moscow. The region's economy is well diversified and benefits from close proximity to Moscow, the country's capital. Local economy rebounded in 2010 driven primarily by the growth of industrial output. It increased by 10.1% in 2010 and by 9.3% yoy in H111. Continued recovery of the national economy in 2011 will be positive for the regional companies and will support the region's tax revenue. The administration forecasts moderate growth for the regional economy at 2%-3% yoy in the medium term.