(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed LeasePlan Corporation N.V.'s (LeasePlan) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

LeasePlan's Long and Short-term IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its strong and globally diversified vehicle leasing franchise, improving performance - which proved resilient during the severe global recession - good asset quality and risk management, satisfactory liquidity, and adequate capitalisation. The ratings also reflect LeasePlan's monoline business profile, large but reducing reliance on wholesale funding, and significant exposure to residual value (RV) risk, which constrains the ratings.

Performance proved resilient during the global recession and strengthened in 2010 with operating ROAE improving to 16% (2009: 10%), aided by the gradually recovering global economic environment and disciplined risk management which have resulted in lower impairment charges and RV losses. Fitch believes that performance will continue to gradually improve but remain below pre-crisis levels in the short term, assuming global demand for leasing and the secondary car market continue to improve. However, LeasePlan's operating environment remains fragile and is exposed to potential adverse economic shocks.

LeasePlan remains reliant on wholesale funding, which is a key weakness. However, Fitch views positively the progress made in diversifying the group's funding profile, which has been aided by the establishment of LeasePlan Bank in February 2010. While this internet savings division has managed to attract significant deposits to date (end-2010: EUR1.7bn or 15% of total funding), Fitch views these term deposits as highly price-sensitive, but the retail deposits together with securitisations contribute to the group's plans to reduce reliance on unsecured term funding. Fitch believes LeasePlan's funding plans are both credible and attainable in the absence of another severe market dislocation.

Following the disruption of wholesale funding markets in 2008, LeasePlan made a number of senior issuances under the Dutch Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS). As a result, the group now faces sizeable CGS maturities in February (EUR1.25bn) and May (USD2.5bn) 2012. While these are a potentially large strain on liquidity, Fitch believes current and contingent liquidity are adequate to meet these redemptions. The agency notes that LeasePlan's ratings are underpinned by its good access to wholesale funding, and that ratings would come under pressure if the company's ability to obtain institutional funding even in difficult market conditions weakened. Since H209, Leaseplan has proven its ability to access both unsecured and secured funding markets, even with the recent market disruptions.

Liquidity is supported by the group's matched funding profile and EUR3.08bn of contractually agreed contingent liquidity facilities, which remain undrawn to date. Fitch also considers the group's ability to access ECB funding as an important source of additional liquidity. Due to the structure of LeasePlan's balance sheet, under a stressed scenario including limited access to the wholesale funding markets, the group estimates that it can continue business as usual and meet short-term liabilities, without drawing on contingent liquidity, for 10 months.

Capitalisation is adequate and supported by retained earnings. At end-2010, LeasePlan had a Fitch core capital ratio of 13.7% (end-2009: 11.4%). LeasePlan estimates that it is already Basel III-compliant with estimated Tier 1 and total capital ratios of 13.4% and 13.5%, respectively. Fitch understands that the capital position will be used to support organic growth and modest strategic acquisitions, in which LeasePlan has a good track record. Any deterioration in capital adequacy from current levels will place negative pressure on LeasePlan's ratings.

The Support Rating has been affirmed at '4', indicating the agency's view of a limited probability for this shareholder support. Fitch has withdrawn the 'F1+' rating of the Dutch government guaranteed debt as there is no outstanding Euro Commercial Paper issuance under the Dutch Credit Guarantee Scheme, which has expired.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at Long-term 'A-' and Short-term 'F2'

Dutch government guaranteed debt and debt issuance programme: affirmed at Long-term 'AAA'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn

Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B/C'

Support Rating: affirmed at '4'