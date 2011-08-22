(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 22 -

-- Following a review of its capital structure, U.K.-based bus and rail operator Stagecoach Group PLC (Stagecoach) has announced its intention to return GBP340 million in cash to shareholders.

-- Although the shareholder return will weaken Stagecoach's financial ratios and liquidity profile, we believe that the group's credit metrics will remain commensurate with the current rating.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Stagecoach.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion of Stagecoach's predictable revenue streams, its track record of steady cash generation, and the resilient performance of its bus operations.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based bus and rail operator Stagecoach Group PLC (Stagecoach). The outlook is stable.

The affirmation follows Stagecoach's announcement, on Aug. 19, 2011, that it intends to return GBP340 million in cash to its shareholders. The repatriation of cash to shareholders follows a review of the capital structure that Stagecoach announced along with its preliminary financial results in June 2011. We understand that Stagecoach will make the payment to shareholders from surplus cash and existing credit facilities.

As a result of the shareholder payment, we forecast that Stagecoach's financial ratios and liquidity position will deteriorate to lower levels than we previously anticipated. Nevertheless, we believe that the group's financial risk profile will remain commensurate with what we assess as an intermediate financial risk profile and with our 'BBB-' rating on Stagecoach, albeit at the weaker end of these categories and with limited financial flexibility. We forecast that the ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt for the 12 months to April 30, 2012, will be about 26%, which is just above the minimum of 25% that we consider commensurate with our current 'BBB-' rating. We have revised our view of Stagecoach's liquidity to adequate, from strong, to reflect the weakening in its liquidity position after the shareholder payment.

The rating on Stagecoach reflects our view of the group's strong position in the stable and cash-generative U.K. bus market, which is less economically sensitive than other U.K. transport markets. Stagecoach is the second-largest operator in the U.K. bus market, with a share of about 19%. The rating also reflects the group's role as one of the major operators in the U.K. passenger rail market, which is underpinned by generally supportive regulation and long-term franchise agreements. The group's intermediate financial risk profile provides further support for the rating.

These positive factors are somewhat mitigated by the competitive nature of the U.K. rail industry, with its adverse margin trends and franchise renewal risk at maturity. The high fixed-cost base for U.K. rail activities, as well as Stagecoach's exposure to passenger volume risk across its businesses, act as additional rating constraints.

Given that we anticipate a weakening in Stagecoach's financial risk profile following the shareholder return, we think that an upgrade is unlikely in the next two years.

On the other hand, adverse trading conditions, investment programs that materially exceed earnings growth, or further shareholder returns that affect cash flow or leverage to the extent that they place our benchmark financial ratios under strain, could result in a negative rating action.

