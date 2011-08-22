(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 22 -
-- Following a review of its capital structure, U.K.-based bus and rail
operator Stagecoach Group PLC (Stagecoach) has announced its intention to
return GBP340 million in cash to shareholders.
-- Although the shareholder return will weaken Stagecoach's financial
ratios and liquidity profile, we believe that the group's credit metrics will
remain commensurate with the current rating.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on Stagecoach.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion of Stagecoach's predictable
revenue streams, its track record of steady cash generation, and the resilient
performance of its bus operations.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based bus and
rail operator Stagecoach Group PLC (Stagecoach). The outlook is stable.
The affirmation follows Stagecoach's announcement, on Aug. 19, 2011, that it
intends to return GBP340 million in cash to its shareholders. The repatriation
of cash to shareholders follows a review of the capital structure that
Stagecoach announced along with its preliminary financial results in June
2011. We understand that Stagecoach will make the payment to shareholders from
surplus cash and existing credit facilities.
As a result of the shareholder payment, we forecast that Stagecoach's
financial ratios and liquidity position will deteriorate to lower levels than
we previously anticipated. Nevertheless, we believe that the group's financial
risk profile will remain commensurate with what we assess as an intermediate
financial risk profile and with our 'BBB-' rating on Stagecoach, albeit at the
weaker end of these categories and with limited financial flexibility. We
forecast that the ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to adjusted debt for the 12 months to April 30, 2012, will be about 26%,
which is just above the minimum of 25% that we consider commensurate with our
current 'BBB-' rating. We have revised our view of Stagecoach's liquidity to
adequate, from strong, to reflect the weakening in its liquidity position
after the shareholder payment.
The rating on Stagecoach reflects our view of the group's strong position in
the stable and cash-generative U.K. bus market, which is less economically
sensitive than other U.K. transport markets. Stagecoach is the second-largest
operator in the U.K. bus market, with a share of about 19%. The rating also
reflects the group's role as one of the major operators in the U.K. passenger
rail market, which is underpinned by generally supportive regulation and
long-term franchise agreements. The group's intermediate financial risk
profile provides further support for the rating.
These positive factors are somewhat mitigated by the competitive nature of
the U.K. rail industry, with its adverse margin trends and franchise renewal
risk at maturity. The high fixed-cost base for U.K. rail activities, as well as
Stagecoach's exposure to passenger volume risk across its businesses, act as
additional rating constraints.
Given that we anticipate a weakening in Stagecoach's financial risk profile
following the shareholder return, we think that an upgrade is unlikely in the
next two years.
On the other hand, adverse trading conditions, investment programs that
materially exceed earnings growth, or further shareholder returns that affect
cash flow or leverage to the extent that they place our benchmark financial
ratios under strain, could result in a negative rating action.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009