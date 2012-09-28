HBOR is Croatia's government-owned specialized development and export credit agency. It benefits from a public policy mandate and strong government support, and operates under state guarantee. Under article 8 of the HBOR Act, the Republic of Croatia guarantees HBOR's liabilities unconditionally, irrevocably, and on first demand. We do not expect HBOR's ownership structure to change within our forecast horizon. The supervisory board--which approves HBOR's strategy--includes ministers and members of parliament, giving the state close control over the bank.

Since HBOR's creation in 1992, the Croatian government has consistently contributed to the bank's capital from the state budget. At the end of 2006, a new HBOR law came into force. This confirms the bank's special legal status and refines the definition of its public policy mandate, and strengthens the statutory guarantee that it enjoys from the Republic of Croatia.

HBOR supports economic reconstruction and development policy objectives, in particular by promoting exports through export credit financing and insurance, financing infrastructure projects, and advancing small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). Total assets for HBOR at end-2011 reached Croatian kuna (HRK) 21.99 billion ($3.8 billion).

As the state export credit agency, HBOR has carried out export credit insurance as an authorized institution operating on behalf the Republic of Croatia since 1999. HBOR also manages funds on behalf of a wide range of ministries (see "Profile").

Despite the global financial crisis, HBOR continues to be profitable; it reported a Croatian kuna (HRK) 148.1 million ($25.4 million) profit in 2011. HBOR has also increased its loans, and maintains a manageable risk profile. Provisions for losses plus shareholders' equity were close to 42% of total assets plus guarantees at year-end 2011.

Outlook

The negative outlook on HBOR reflects the outlook on the Republic of Croatia. We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to stable if the sovereign ratings on Croatia are lowered or revised to stable. We could also lower the ratings on HBOR if we revised our view of the likelihood of sufficient and timely extraordinary support from the Republic of Croatia to HBOR in case of financial distress, in the unlikely event of a reduction or withdrawal of sovereign support. While the bank has adapted its activities to comply with EU rules on state aid, as well as export guarantees and financing, we do not expect those developments to affect its important role in the Croatian government's economic development plans and policies.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Republic of Croatia, Sept. 15, 2011