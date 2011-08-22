(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 22 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) lowered the maturity profile of their CD exposures to European banks in several countries while also reducing their total exposure to European banks, according to a Fitch Ratings report.

As of July 31, the exposure to European banks among the 10 largest U.S. prime MMFs declined by 9% on a dollar basis relative to the prior reporting period ending June 30, and by 20.4% relative to May 31. European bank exposure currently represents 47% of total MMF holdings within Fitch's sample, down from 48.7% as of month-end June.

Fitch's analysis also found that the MMFs sampled reduced the maturity profile of their CD exposures to European banks in several countries. This was particularly noticeable in France where more than 20% of MMF exposure to French bank CDs was due in seven days or fewer.

Fitch's sample is based on the 10 largest U.S. prime MMFs with total exposure of $658 billion as of July 31, 2011 (down from $698 billion at month-end June and $755 billion at month end May), representing 43% of $1.53 trillion in total U.S. prime MMF assets. The full report 'U.S. Money Funds and European Banks: Exposures Down, Maturities Shorter' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'

Fitch will host a teleconference on Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. London time to discuss the findings in report as well as broader implications for the U.S. money funds industry and European banking sector. Robert Grossman, Group Managing Director and head of Fitch's Macro Credit Research team will lead the call and be joined by Bridget Gandy, Managing Director and co-head of Financial Institutions for EMEA; and Viktoria Baklanova, Senior Director, Fitch Funds and Asset Manager team.

