(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' issue rating to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.'s (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1) U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated bonds with interest deferral features. The total issuance amount and the coupon rate have yet to be decided; the coupon will be fixed rate until March 2022, after which it will be switched to a floating rate.

The issue rating on the subordinated bonds is two notches lower than the long-term counterparty credit rating on MSI. The gap reflects subordination to senior creditors, as well as the issuer's ability to defer interest payments.

The rating on MSI is based on our following views:

-- MSI is a core operating entity of MS&AD Insurance Group;

-- MSI maintains a strong market position in both commercial and individual insurance, backed by its strong relationships with Mitsui and Sumitomo group companies, and it is expanding its overseas business, especially in Asia;

-- MSI's capitalization is adequate relative to the risk it assumes, based on our criteria, but it is vulnerable to stock price fluctuations;

-- MSI's profitability is weaker than its international peers; and

-- The business environment remains difficult due to limited growth potential as well as intense competition in the domestic non-life insurance market, and unstable investment conditions.

Our lowering of the insurer financial strength rating and the long-term counterparty credit ratings on MSI to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Feb. 22, 2012, had already taken into account the issuance of the aforementioned subordinated bonds.

Standard & Poor's regards MSI's subordinated bonds as "intermediate equity content" based on the following: The term to maturity is long at 60 years; redemption is not allowed for 10 years from issuance, although the interest rate will be stepped up after 10 years, the step-up of the coupon will be moderate at 100 basis points; the issuer can defer interest payments at its discretion; and the bonds' repayment at the time of liquidation is subordinated to other senior debt, including policy obligations, making the bonds rank pari passu with preferred shares.

We understand that the mandatory deferral of interest would occur if MSI's solvency margin falls below the regulatory minimum standard (currently at 200%), and at the same time, when the regulatory capital of the company is insufficient to cover its minimum regulatory capital requirement. Interest payments would also be deferred when the regulator renders a prompt corrective action order. Standard & Poor's believes that the issuer is highly likely to defer interest payments at its discretion before the aforementioned regulatory deferral. Accordingly, in our ratings analysis on MSI's subordinated bonds and our assessment of the bonds' equity content, we do not place emphasis on their mandatory interest deferral features. Our classification of the bond as "intermediate equity content" may be revised downward, if future Japanese regulations preclude the eligibility of the bonds as regulatory capital. However, we currently believe that it is unlikely for the bonds to be excluded from MSI's calculation of regulatory capital

