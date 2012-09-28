(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG ------------------ 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Liechtenstein

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

08-Jan-1997 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A private banking business model that has proven resilience to challenging market conditions.

-- A well-established market position in private banking in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

-- Growing international onshore asset-gathering activities.

Weaknesses:

-- Revenue generation that is suppressed by tougher tax collection procedures and from continued deleveraging in Europe.

-- An internationalization process that will require greater management and control resources.

-- Private banking, which is a business exposed to reputational risk.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG's (LGT Bank's) gradual transformation into an international onshore private bank. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects that new business inflow from non-European markets will continue to offset any outflow of business to LGT Bank's European offshore business. We also expect that the bank will retain its capitalization at about 8%-9%, according to our risk-adjusted capital framework, assuming no debt-financed acquisition of similar size when referring to the failed BHF Bank (not rated) transaction of early 2011.

We could lower the ratings if capitalization weakened below our 7% threshold, which would affect our capital and earnings score, or if we saw a strong reduction in new business inflow, indicating that the business model was not working, which could impact our assessment of LGT Bank's business position or funding. In addition, the bank's exposure to equity investments constitutes a tail risk because major movements in asset values would have a very direct impact on our assessment of capital according to our risk-adjusted capital framework. As our base case for the ratings does not include large debt-financed business expansion, an acquisition might lead us to review our assessments and lead to a negative rating action.

An upgrade is unlikely at this stage.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Liechtenstein Assigned To BICRA Group '2', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010