OVERVIEW

-- More than 60 days have elapsed, without remedy action being taken, since we lowered our short-term rating on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA)--the swap provider for AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL--to below the level required by the transaction documents, which reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- The trustee has confirmed that the transaction will be fully amortized on the December 2012 payment date and that, consequently, no remedy action will be taken. In accordance with our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have therefore conducted our cash flow analysis without the benefit of the swap.

-- As a result of this analysis, we have concluded that the swap does not provide a significant amount of support to the transaction, and that our ratings on the class A(G), B, and C notes are not constrained to the long-term issuer credit rating on CECA.

-- We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A(G) and B notes. We have also affirmed our rating on the class C notes.

-- AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL is a Spanish SME transaction, backed by a static portfolio of loans granted to small and medium-sized entities in their normal course of business, originated by Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros San Fernando de Guadalajara, Huelva, Jerez y Sevilla, Cajasol (now part of Caixabank ).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL, FONDO DE TITULIZACION DE ACTIVOS' class A(G) and B notes. We have also affirmed our credit rating on the class C notes (see list below).

On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL's class A(G) and B notes. We did so as more than 60 days had elapsed without remedy action being taken since we first lowered our short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Stable/A-3)--the swap provider--to below the level required by the transaction documents, which reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria (See "Ratings On 19 Tranches In 11 Spanish SME Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions," published on Dec. 23, 2011). CECA has not taken remedy action to date.

Moreover, we have received confirmation from the trustee, Ahorro y Titulizacion de Activos S.G.F.T., S.A., that AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL will be fully amortized on the December 2012 payment date, and that, consequently, no swap counterparty remedy action will be taken.

We have therefore conducted our cash flow analysis without giving benefit to the swap. We have concluded that the lack of a swap provider is compensated by the increase in the credit enhancement levels since closing in April 2010. For example, credit enhancement for the class C notes has increased to 35.17% (as of the September 2012 payment date) from 27.00% at closing. Consequently, our ratings on the notes are not constrained to, and can achieve a higher rating than, the long-term ICR on the swap provider, CECA. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A(G) and B notes, and affirmed our rating on the class C notes in this transaction.

AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL is a Spanish SME transaction, backed by a static portfolio of loans granted to small and medium-sized entities in their normal course of business, originated by Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros San Fernando de Guadalajara, Huelva, Jerez y Sevilla, Cajasol (which is now part of Caixabank S.A.; BBB/Negative/A-2).

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

AyT ANDALUCIA FTEMPRESA CAJASOL, FONDO DE TITULIZACION DE ACTIVOS

EUR190 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A(G) AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

C BBB (sf)