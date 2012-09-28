(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- Doha Bank Assurance Co. LLC
28-Sep-2012

Country: Qatar

Local currency BBB/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Aug-2010 BBB/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Doha Bank Assurance Co. LLC (DBAC) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its strategic importance to its parent, Doha Bank Q.S.C. (A-/Stable/A-2), the company's strong capitalization and extremely strong capital adequacy, and its good financial risk profile. These factors are offset by DBAC's marginal business position, which is restricted by slower-than-anticipated progress with its strategic initiatives and its relatively small size in the competitive Qatari market that is dominated by larger, national companies.

We view DBAC as strategically important to its parent, Doha Bank, and therefore the rating benefits from three notches of support above its marginal stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Doha Bank has declared an ongoing commitment to its insurance subsidiary both in terms of capitalization and operationally, and DBAC benefits from its parent's name and branding. Close integration of both entities through support for corporate functions; commonality of some senior management roles; and Doha Bank's strategic input further supports this. Prospectively, there are strong cross-sell opportunities for both the bank and insurance company.

In our opinion, DBAC's strong capitalization is a strength for the rating. We view the company's capital adequacy as extremely strong, despite the relatively small size of shareholders' funds of Qatari riyal (QAR) 131 million ($36 million) as of June 30, 2012. In addition, DBAC remains well supported by a panel of highly rated international reinsurers, which we consider important for some of the high risk lines that DBAC writes. Under our base-case scenario, we consider it unlikely that capital adequacy will deteriorate below strong levels, though investment risk will become more prominent as DBAC shifts its strategy to more high-risk assets.

We consider DBAC's liquidity to be strong, given the high proportion of cash on the company's balance sheet. Cash covers net technical reserves by 2.6x as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company's investment portfolio is predominantly readily marketable cash and fixed income securities (95% at June 30, 2012) and reflects its low appetite for investment risk. In our opinion, DBAC's investment strategy is conservative when compared with those of some regional peers.

We view DBAC's business profile as a weakness for the rating, given its small size and scale compared with more established and significantly larger domestic insurers. We recognize that initiatives taken by the company, such as the acquisition of a retail license to write more personal lines business and empanelment for government related risks, have taken longer than anticipated. However, we believe that these will likely prove beneficial in the longer term. That said, competitive pressure within the local market is likely to intensify over the rating horizon as the government releases more tenders in 2013 relating to the FIFA 2022 world cup, which may hinder growth for smaller companies like DBAC.

Our base-case scenario factors in an increase in gross written premium (GWP) from the retail business of roughly 10%, giving top-line growth in excess of our expectations for the market of about QAR90 million-95 million in 2012. A key test for DBAC's management will be whether it is able to achieve a sustainable market position using its new license, particularly as compulsory medical cover is introduced in Qatar in 2012 and 2013, without affecting its good operating performance. Despite large losses in the first half of 2012, we anticipate DBAC will recover some profitability by year end, to give a combined ratio of 95%-97% and a return on equity (ROE) of less than 5%.

We consider DBAC's modest size as a relative weakness for the rating. In our opinion, DBAC demonstrates the viability of bank-owned insurance companies against a growing number of new entrants into the market.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DBAC will be able to maintain its competitive position in 2012 without materially harming the financial strength of its balance sheet.

We may raise the rating if the newly acquired retail license and empanelment for government risks helps DBAC to win more major contracts and develop its market position relative to peers over the rating horizon. Continued growth through its relationship with its parent company could also help achieve this. In our view, the benefits of these initiatives will be relatively modest in 2012, but will facilitate more meaningful growth in 2013.

Conversely, we may lower the rating if DBAC experiences deterioration in its operating performance that is more significant than we assume in our base-case scenario. We would also view negatively deterioration in capital adequacy below strong levels as a result of investment market volatility. Furthermore, a downgrade of Doha Bank, could also have negative consequences on the rating of DBAC.

