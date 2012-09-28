(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Overview

-- In its base-case operating scenario, Standard & Poor's estimates that Germany-based Hapag-Lloyd's cash flow measures will not improve to the level commensurate with the previous 'BB-' long-term rating by 2012.

-- This is because the company's debt continues to increase on account of ongoing fleet expansion just when industry prospects are weak and constrain its cash flow generation.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG to 'B+' from 'BB-' and our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Hapag-Lloyd might not be able to improve its cash flow measures to a level we view as commensurate with the current 'B+' rating and to sustain its liquidity profile as "adequate," given our anticipation of difficult trading conditions.

Rating Action

On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based container ship operator Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG (Hapag-Lloyd) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered to 'B-' from 'B' the issue rating on the EUR480 million senior unsecured notes due 2015 and the $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 issued by Hapag-Lloyd AG. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view that Hapag-Lloyd will report weaker profitability and cash flow than we initially anticipated in 2012. This, combined with debt-funded fleet expansion, will likely lead to a further deterioration in cash flow protection measures, which we estimate will fall short of the levels we consider commensurate with the previous 'BB-' rating (for instance, a ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations {FFO} to debt of 16%-20%). Furthermore, we believe that the pace and magnitude of a rebound in Hapag-Lloyd's credit measures remains uncertain and vulnerable to weak market prospects, owing to structural overcapacity and the slowing pace of expansion of the global economy, aggravated by persistently high bunker fuel prices.

The rating previously incorporated our expectation that the company's cash flow measures will achieve a turnaround in 2012. However, we have revised our base-case forecasts for Hapag-Lloyd in 2012 and 2013, given the weak industry outlook. We now estimate that Hapag-Lloyd's credit ratios will deteriorate in 2012 to levels that are weak, even for the current 'B+' rating. Cash flow measures should, however, rebound in 2013, namely to a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 12%, which we consider to be consistent with the 'B+' rating. This would in our opinion be accompanied by a steady ratio of debt to capital of about 60%, which we consider to be the strongest provider of support to the company's financial risk profile.

We base our forecast scenario on our assumption of growth in transported volumes of about 6% in 2013 (after about 1% in 2012) and sustained moderate freight rate increases of 3%-4% during the year. We also factor in the likely resulting rebound in EBITDA to about EUR350 million in 2013 from about EUR180 million (excluding gains from asset sales) expected in 2012. We estimate that Hapag-Lloyd will generate substantial negative free operating cash flows in 2012 and 2013 (because installments for new vessels will be paid during these years), which will result in the company's debt peaking in 2013.

The rating on Hapag-Lloyd continues to be constrained by our view of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and business risk profile as "weak," as our criteria define these terms. Further constraints are its high operating risk in the cyclical, capital intensive, and the competitive container shipping industry, as well as volatile and currently thin operating margins. However, we consider these risks to be partly mitigated by our view of Hapag-Lloyd's leading global market position, good diversification of its route network, and ownership of a high-quality vessel fleet (see "Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded," published Sept. 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Liquidity

We currently assess Hapag Lloyd's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011). We note, however, that Hapag-Lloyd's liquidity profile is susceptible to the company underperforming on our base-case operating scenario outlined above.

Our liquidity assessment for Hapag-Lloyd is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including operating cash flows, surplus cash balances, and available/committed bank financing) will exceed uses (capital spending and mandatory debt amortization) by about 1.4x in 2012 and about 1.2x in 2013;

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%;

-- The company appears to have good relationships with its lenders; and

-- We understand that Hapag-Lloyd has passed its financial covenant tests as of June 30, 2012. Its bank loans contain maintenance financial covenants, which stipulate limits such as a minimum ratio of fair-market vessel or container value to debt as well as a minimum equity amount. Furthermore, debt facilities include covenants that stipulate that the company should hold a minimum amount of liquid funds. We expect the company to be able to manage the covenant tests in 2012 and 2013.

As of June 30, 2012, the company's liquidity sources on hand consisted of about EUR493 million ($625 million) unrestricted on-balance-sheet cash and $95 million availability under an undrawn revolving credit facility maturing in October 2013 (as we understand the facility will be renewed well ahead of its maturity). We exclude a $250 million minimum cash requirement as per its bank covenant from Hapag-Lloyd's available liquidity sources. Furthermore, in our base-case forecasts, we anticipate that Hapag-Lloyd will generate operating cash flows of about EUR70 million in 2012 and about EUR180 million in 2013. As of June 30, 2012, liquidity uses included short-term debt of about EUR300 million. Furthermore, Hapag-Lloyd's remaining capital commitments for vessels and containers on order as of that date amounted to about EUR900 million, to be paid on delivery in 2012 and 2013. We understand that the company will fund this using a prearranged committed asset-financing facility amounting to about EUR840 million, while the balance will be supplemented with existing cash.

Recovery analysis

The EUR480 million senior unsecured notes due 2015 and the $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 issued by Hapag-Lloyd AG are rated 'B-', two notches below the corporate credit rating on Hapag-Lloyd. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Recovery prospects for the notes are constrained by the notes' unsecured status and weak documentary protection; the strong security provided to virtually all the group's bank loans; and the risk of multijurisdictional insolvency proceedings.

For more details, see "Hapag-Lloyd AG Recovery Rating Profile," published Oct. 14, 2011.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Hapag-Lloyd might not be able to improve its cash flow measures to a level we view as commensurate with the current 'B+' rating and to sustain its liquidity profile as adequate under our criteria.

We could consider a downgrade, for example, if Hapag-Lloyd experiences a stronger-than-anticipated contraction in transported volumes and is not able to sustainably raise freight rates to recover the inflation in bunker prices that we currently anticipate. If this occurred, it would hinder the rebound we currently expect in the company's cash flow generation in 2013, and weaken its liquidity position.

Under our base-case operating scenario, we estimate that the company's cash flow measures could improve to become rating-commensurate by year-end 2013. Furthermore, we believe that Hapag-Lloyd's liquidity sources versus liquidity uses will remain at about 1.2x through 2013. Nevertheless, we might consider lowering the rating if we see clear signs that credit ratios and liquidity coverage are performing against our expectations.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Hapag-Lloyd delivers sustained EBITDA growth, and if it is able to sustain its cash flow measures at the level that we consider commensurate with the rating. We consider a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 12% to be appropriate for the 'B+' rating on Hapag-Lloyd. We also consider that maintaining liquidity as adequate is a critical and stabilizing rating factor.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/--

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Senior Unsecured*

US$250 mil 9.75% bnds due 10/15/2017 B- B

Recovery Rating 6 6

EUR480 mil 9.00% bnds due 10/15/2015 B- B

Recovery Rating 6 B

*Guaranteed by Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG