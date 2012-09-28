Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. --------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Personal leather

goods, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 502441

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

11-May-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on French luxury goods manufacturer and retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's criteria define the terms.

Through an unparalleled portfolio of prestigious luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, and a strong and diversified distribution network, LVMH has posted double-digit organic sales growth since 2010. The group generates EUR1 billion in discretionary cash flow annually, which we view as robust. Moreover, LVMH's financial policy is moderate, as its track record of strong financial metrics illustrated. In addition, the group decided to use equity to finance part of its acquisition of Italian jeweler Bulgari in 2011.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe LVMH will generate sales growth of more than 15% this year. It started 2012 with an exceptional performance: a 26% leap in sales, of which 12% was organic. Although we don't rule out that LVMH's strong sales growth could slacken, we believe that favorable growth trends in luxury goods on the back of strong momentum in emerging markets will continue to bolster sales.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Despite a likely increase in working capital and high capital expenditures (capex), we expect discretionary cash flow to generally exceed EUR1 billion in future years. Consequently, absent share buybacks and large acquisitions, we anticipate the ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt for LVMH will markedly increase in 2012. We estimate it will be well in excess of our 50% minimum for the current ratings.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1'. This reflects our long-term corporate credit rating as well as our view that LVMH's liquidity is strong under our criteria.

We expect sources to comfortably cover needs by more than 1.6x in 2012 and 2013, and acknowledge the absence of financial covenants.

We estimate the following liquidity sources in 2012:

-- About EUR5 billion in annual FFO;

-- An available cash balance of about EUR2.6 billion as of June 30, 2012;

-- Undrawn confirmed credit lines of EUR3.2 billion as of June 30, 2012, including the portion backing up the group's commercial paper (CP); and

-- A proven ability to tap the financial markets as a regular issuer.

This compares with the following estimated needs for the same period:

-- EUR4.1 billion in debt repayment as of June 2012, including EUR2.6 billion of CP;

-- Annual working capital requirements and capex in line with 2011 levels; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR1.4 billion for the full year.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade LVMH if it continues to report robust sales growth, generates high free cash flow, and achieves adjusted FFO to net debt in excess of 60% on a sustainable basis. We anticipate that discretionary cash flow will exceed EUR1 billion in coming years.

We might consider revising the outlook to stable if LVMH is unable to maintain its ratio of adjusted FFO to net debt above 60%.

We believe acquisitions are the main factor that could substantially weaken this ratio to below our 50% guideline for the current ratings. LVMH is structurally a strong cash generator, managing to post free cash flow above EUR2 billion even in a difficult year like 2009. We estimate the group would be able to maintain FFO to net debt above 50% even if its annual gross margin contracted by a large 200 basis points and sales dropped 10%, which is an unlikely scenario in our view.

