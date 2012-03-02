(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 - Fitch Ratings has observed that winners and losers are
emerging amongst European packaged food producers, given the protracted weakness
in European economies. This is despite packaged food typically being seen as
resilient in the current lacklustre consumer environment. Strong retail
purchasing power, volatile commodity prices and fluctuating currencies are
stressing those entities that entered the downturn with weak brands or business
models, or stressed capital structures.
"Well invested brands and geographically diverse packaged food producers are
better placed to deal with the present challenging consumer environment", says
Malcolm O'Connell, Associate Director in Fitch's European Leveraged Finance
team.
Those credits performing strongly exhibit diversified geographical revenues, not
just through exposure to fast growing emerging markets, such as Unilever NV/PLC
('A+'/Stable) or Nestle SA ('AA+'/Stable), but also through less reliance on
individual developed markets. This is further evidenced by the diverging
performance of smaller companies such as Premier Foods ('B+'/Negative) and Birds
Eye Iglo group ('B+'/Stable). Premier Foods' sole reliance on the UK market has
exposed it to the intensifying price war amongst its UK supermarket customers.
In contrast, Birds Eye, albeit faced with similar challenges, benefits from
exposure to markets with either less retail customer power such as Italy, or
those with less intense retail price wars such as Germany.
The current winners are those companies owning brands that show the ability to
maintain organic growth and stable margins while generating strongly positive
free cash flow.
Based on Fitch's publicly-rated companies in the sector and its portfolio of
leveraged credit opinions, packaged food brands that maintained a steady pace of
advertising and innovation through the downturn are showing positive organic
revenue growth and market share improvements. This is typically associated with
leading brands. This performance compares with companies that have reined in
marketing spending, invested less in product innovation and/or focused
excessively on promotions, as Premier Foods.
With European consumers continuing focus on private label packaged food, it is
typically only the leading brand in each product category that has successfully
been able to maintain volumes and retain a degree of pricing power, even where
brand leadership may be held in just one niche segment of a broader product
category.
"In the current environment, the condition of 'must-stock' food brands for many
producers is being increasingly challenged by retailers. Evidence is showing
that all brands must justify their shelf space to retailers, especially
secondary brands or those which are failing to gain traction amongst consumers,
thus diminishing turnover for food retailers," says Pablo Mazzini, Senior
Director in Fitch's European Corporates team. Fitch acknowledges that the
leading brands have typically been able to maintain adequate investment levels
in their product offer. For example, at Unilever, the proportion of its net
sales arising from products launched in the past two years remained above 30% in
2011.
For smaller companies, diversification beyond a single product category has not
been a significant driver of materially stronger performance to date. This is
because nearly all product categories are facing similar pricing pressure from
retailers and the threat of private label substitution. This is particularly the
case in the tough UK and Spanish markets. Although a single product category
company can be more exposed to the negative impact of a rise in a single
commodity price, such as fish for Findus (UK), other companies, such as Birds
Eye, have mitigated this by their ability to reduce overheads and reformulate
products. This has enabled them to maintain EBITDA margins while maintaining
competitive pricing and increasing volumes through promotional activities.
Some packaged food producers also diversify byby producing for private labels.
A number of them have suffered as contracts have not been renewed or renewals
have tightened terms, as publicly reported by Findus (UK) and Premier Foods. The
recent disposal of its private label operations and refocusing on leading brands
was the option chosen by Premier Foods' new senior management team. Otherwise
this excess capacity would require further restructuring which in turn would
further reduce the funding available for brand investments.
Capital structure and other legacy financial and operational decisions have also
weighed on some providers, such as Premier Foods, limiting their ability to
invest. However no discernable performance difference between private
equity-backed or publicly-quoted entities is evident in terms of performance to
date, although strong trade sponsors in ring-fenced LBOs, have traditionally
been seen as credit enhancing.