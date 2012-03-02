MIDEAST STOCKS-Transaction tax plan hits Egyptian stocks; banks drag on most Gulf markets
DUBAI, Feb 23 Cairo's main stock index retreated on Thursday after Reuters reported the finance ministry would recommend a tax on stock exchange transactions.
March 02 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Small Business Trust 2012. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 The Israeli government has drafted a law banning the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of illicit practices.