Summary analysis -- Statnett SF ----------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jan-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

30-Jun-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

30-Jan-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

05-Mar-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.5 bil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog

01/16/1998: sr unsecd A+ 14-Jan-2010

¿5 bil 1.595% bnds due 11/29/2014 A+ 14-Jan-2010

NOK600 mil 4.96% med-term nts ser 21 due

07/10/2023 A+ 14-Jan-2010

SEK200 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 23 due

02/15/2021 A+ 14-Jan-2010

CHF250 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 22 due

12/15/2017 A+ 14-Jan-2010

CHF150 mil 2.375% med-term nts ser 29 due

02/08/2021 A+ 16-Sep-2011

NOK1 bil 4.85% puttable med-term nts ser 31 due

02/15/2027 A+ 21-Feb-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Norwegian state-owned electricity transmission system operator (TSO), Statnett SF, are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bbb'. Our view of Statnett's SACP is based on the company's excellent business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide the company timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.