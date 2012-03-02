(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 -
Ratings -- Nokia Corp. -------------------------------------------- 02-Mar-2012
Standard & Poor's contact: Thierry Guermann, Stockholm (46) 8 440 59 05
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electronic parts
and equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 654902
Mult. CUSIP6: 65528W
Mult. CUSIP6: 65528X
Mult. CUSIP6: 65528Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Mar-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
02-Aug-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Jun-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Mar-2011 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/12/2007: sr
unsecd BBB- 02-Mar-2012
EUR1.25 bil 5.5% med-term nts due 02/04/2014 BBB- 02-Mar-2012
EUR500 mil 6.75% med-term nts due 02/04/2019 BBB- 02-Mar-2012
US$500 mil 6.625% nts due 05/15/2039 BBB- 02-Mar-2012
US$1 bil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2019 BBB- 02-Mar-2012
4(2) CP prog auth amt US$4 bil A-3 02-Mar-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt US$4 bil A-3 02-Mar-2012
(Gtd: Nokia Corp.)